WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is the highly anticipated Premium Live event scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event promises an array of high-stakes matches, including several title defenses. One of the notable title bouts announced for the show is the WWE Women's Championship match between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair, which is expected to deliver an exciting showdown. However, recent reports suggesting the potential return of Kairi Sane to the company have stirred up speculation about the match's possible outcome.

If Kairi Sane makes a surprise return at Crown Jewel 2023, it might significantly impact the match between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair. The potential scenario might unfold with Belair closing in on another title victory during the show and managing to handle the other members of Damage CTRL. However, the sudden interference from Kairi Sane could tilt the tables in favor of Iyo Sky, leading to her victory in the match, and it could eventually be revealed that Kairi is the newest member of Damage CTRL.

The revelation of Kairi Sane joining the villainous faction of Damage CTRL also opens up the possibility of a showdown between Kairi and Sky in the near future.

Kairi Sane's last appearance on WWE television occurred on the July 20, 2020, episode of Raw, where she defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title match. Subsequently, she was written off television after an assault by Bayley during a Raw Women's Championship match. Following her departure from the company, she competed in various promotions, including World Wonder Ring Stardom and NJPW. Her recent match in NJPW was against Mercedes Moné at Battle in the Valley, where Kairi lost her Championship.

As WWE fans eagerly await Crown Jewel 2023, the potential return of Kairi Sane adds an element of intrigue and excitement to the event. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold when Iyo Sky defends against Bianca Belair amid the rumors of Kairi Sane's return reports.

Why WWE is worried about Crown Jewel 2023?

With Crown Jewel 2023 just a few days away, the company appears to be notably concerned about the weather conditions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Recent reports indicate that everyone within the organization is apprehensive about the possibility of heavy rains ahead of this weekend's event.

For those unaware, the company has experienced significant challenges in the past due to adverse weather conditions, as seen in instances such as WrestleMania 37, where the show faced substantial delays and stars encountered difficulties with slipping and falling on their way to the ring.

As the Premium Live event approaches, both the company and the fans undoubtedly hold hopes for favorable weather conditions throughout the entire Crown Jewel PLE.

