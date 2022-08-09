An unsigned star, A legend of the brand - 3 former NXT Champions who could follow Karrion Kross back to WWE

With Triple H taking over as WWE's Head of Creative, several released superstars from NXT have returned to the promotion.

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross made a shock return to the company on the latest episode of SmackDown. He returned to confront Roman Reigns and attack Drew McIntyre. Kross' real-life wife and on-screen valet Scarlett Bordeaux also returned to the promotion. Dakota Kai also returned to WWE at SummerSlam, and Dexter Lumis was seen in the crowd on the latest episode of RAW.

The Game has also arguably focused on different talents such as Ricochet, Ciampa, and Shayna Baszler, with all of the former champions in NXT getting better TV time. Ciampa and Baszler have also gotten championship opportunities as they challenge for the United States and SmackDown Women's Titles, respectively.

With this in mind, Triple H could be looking to bring back some of the performers that have been released over the last two years.

While released stars have had varying levels of success in WWE, former NXT Champions could be targeted by The King of Kings. Some weren't booked as well on the main roster as they were members of the black-and-gold brand.

With one former NXT Champion back in the fold, here are three other former NXT Champions who could return to WWE at some point. A few are still under contract with other companies but could rejoin the promotion under Triple H when their deals end.

#3. Malakai Black could return at some point

One of the releases from 2021 was Aleister Black. Black is a former NXT Champion who was starting to form a new persona when he was released.

While Black was mainly a face on the black-and-gold brand and on the main roster, his "dark father" character had hints of the supernatural. With The Undertaker's retirement, there was a void for a new star to fill. Black could have been that star, but he was let go under Mr. McMahon.

The House of Black seems to be where his final WWE character could have been headed. The faction and Black have had moments of success in AEW but have not featured consistently each week.

His deal with AEW reportedly expires in 2027, so it might not be too late to rejoin WWE. His wife, Zelina Vega, is still with WWE, so he might want to work with her in the future.

#2. Adam Cole was a pillar of NXT

Would Cole consider a return to WWE under Triple H?

Cole was arguably the greatest NXT star of all time. He is a multi-time Champion and also a Triple Crown winner for the black-and-gold brand. In addition to winning the brand's title, Cole also won the North American and Tag Team Championships.

The Undisputed Era is arguably one of the greatest factions in the brand's history and it was led by none other than Cole. He was seemingly a favorite of Triple H, but when it came time to join the main roster, the plans weren't favorable.

Rumors surfaced that said that Mr. McMahon wanted Cole to change his name and cut his hair. With The Game in charge now, a return to WWE in the future is possible for the former champion.

#1 Johnny Gargano is still unsigned

Unlike Cole and Black, Gargano is still a free agent. He stepped away from the ring last December to support his wife, Candice LeRae, as she was pregnant with their first child.

Like Cole, Gargano is a Triple Crown winner in NXT. He's also one of the most beloved faces in the brand's history. There's a reason why he was nicknamed "Johnny Takeover." If he was on the card, his match was expected to be among the best of the night.

With his connection to Triple H, it wouldn't be a huge shock if Gargano returned to WWE. They've reportedly already tried to reach out to Johnny Wrestling.

Who do you think could return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

