Former rival of AJ Styles, stars seeking revenge on New Day - 5 NXT stars who can shake up WWE's main roster on the road to WrestleMania

The road to WWE WrestleMania is here, and it is already an exciting one. New stars are being made or elevated to levels they haven't previously reached, and fan interest is the highest it's been for years. WrestleMania ticket sales are already impressive - with only two matches announced for the show, both of which are far from locked in.

While not many matches are officially scheduled for The Show of Shows, fans have a general idea over which superstars and matches are likely to be included. With that being said, WWE could change course and have stars from developmental arrive on the main roster and shake up the upcoming program.

NXT is arguably more firmly rooted as a developmental program than ever before, but it also seemingly has the best relationship with the main roster it's ever had. This is likely due to Triple H leading the company's creative direction. This means stars will, at least in theory, have a better chance of succeeding on RAW & SmackDown than ever before.

If an NXT Superstar, or a handful of them, were to join the company's main roster in the next month and a half to shake up WrestleMania, who would be the best fit? Which stars could be quality additions to the biggest event of the year?

Below are five NXT stars who can shake up WWE's main roster on the road to WrestleMania.

#5. Kit Wilson & #4. Elton Prince - Pretty Deadly is a main roster act waiting to happen

Pretty Deadly & The New Day

Pretty Deadly is one of the most entertaining tag teams in all of WWE. The NXT stars signed via NXT UK a handful of years ago and moved to join the Stateside version in 2022.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have a successful history in tag team wrestling. The duo became NXT UK Tag Team Champions almost immediately after becoming full-time members of the roster. They then went on to win the NXT Tag Team Titles on their first night.

The duo has already had issues with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while the legendary team appeared on NXT. Pretty Deadly could join the main roster, seek revenge for WrestleMania, or even attempt to hold tag team gold at the big event.

#3. Blair Davenport could upset the status quo in WWE

Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport could be one of the top stars in WWE on any brand. She's an internationally traveled pro wrestler who joined NXT UK, beginning to find success until the brand shut down in 2022. She's recently been missing in action and is yet to properly move to NXT or the main roster.

The talented superstar is yet to win a title on any brand in WWE. She was seemingly close to dethroning Meiko Satomura on NXT UK before suffering a knee injury. Upon returning, she was part of the Worlds Collide Unification Match but failed to defeat Mandy Rose.

The future of the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania is still up in the air. A Women's Elimination Chamber Match will crown the number one contender for WrestleMania. However, Blair could shake things up by either earning a title opportunity or dethroning Belair ahead of the event.

#2. Gigi Dolin could form a new team to challenge Damage CTRL

WWE @WWE



What did we just witness?!



#WWENXT OMG!What did we just witness?! OMG! What did we just witness?! 😱😱😱#WWENXT https://t.co/ISgolaFdQU

Gigi Dolin has been quite successful in WWE. She joined NXT and quickly became part of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She and Jayne captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles together and dominated the division.

Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. Mandy Rose was released by the company earlier this year, which changed the dynamic of the faction. Then on last week's show, Jacy Jayne turned her back on Gigi and roughed up her partner, ending Toxic Attraction for good.

Dolin could skip feuding with her former tag team partner and instead shift her focus to the main roster. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles haven't been defended recently, meaning she and a partner could likely qualify for a title opportunity fairly quickly.

Could she join the main roster and team up with Nikki Cross, Shotzi, or Liv Morgan?

#1. Grayson Waller could fight AJ Styles at WrestleMania

Hairo_HighSpots @Hairo_HighSpots AJ Styles confronting Grayson Waller on NXT!

Don't let this feud be exclusive to the main roster. This and Riddle coming next week are big draws!

2/2 AJ Styles confronting Grayson Waller on NXT!Don't let this feud be exclusive to the main roster. This and Riddle coming next week are big draws!2/2 https://t.co/HGtb3UXGMl

Grayson Waller is one of the most arrogant yet television-ready superstars in NXT. While he already does well on the developmental brand, his charisma and skills on the microphone are certainly main roster caliber. He could be the top heel in WWE despite not yet holding a title.

The cocky Australian recently headlined NXT Vengeance Day, but his greatest claim to fame may be a brief rivalry with AJ Styles last year. Although he lost to Styles on NXT television, Waller could potentially renew his issues with The Phenomenal One and add an exciting match to the WrestleMania card.

AJ Styles is rumored not to have any WrestleMania plans yet, but the hope is for him to return by the time the big event takes place. If he returns to WWE, Styles could renew his rivalry with Grayson Waller on the main roster at a major Premium Live Event.

Poll : 0 votes