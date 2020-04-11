Former rival reacts to The Revival leaving WWE

This former rival has had some intense feuds with The Revival!

Find out how he reacted on news of The Revival getting released by WWE!

The Revival in a triple-threat match against The Usos and The O.C.

In recent news, Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson were released by WWE from their contracts this Friday on April 10. Rumors were circulating that the multi-time tag-team champions were unhappy with how they were booked by WWE and had been asking to be released for the past couple of months.

A number of Superstars reacted on news of The Revival leaving the company amongst which the latest addition is Xavier Woods of The New Day. Xavier Woods and the rest of New Day i.e. Kofi Kingston and Big E were one of The Revival's biggest rivals.

How did Xavier Woods react?

Woods took to Twitter to post a GIF file of The Revival hitting him with the Shatter Machine finisher during a match. Although there is no confirmation, the incident might possibly be from The Revival's debut match on Monday Night RAW from 2017 which coincidentally was against The New Day.

Woods posted the GIF with #FTR which stands for The Revival's slogan, Forever The Revival. Although they were archenemies inside the ring, it feels good to see Woods showing a token of respect for his now-former colleagues.

It is rumored that The Revival have not been given a 'non-compete' clause by WWE which if it is true, means that they are free to sign with any promotion right now. Also, Dash and Dawson revealed their new ring-names on Twitter.