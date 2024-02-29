Former rivals to join forces and ambush The Rock and Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

The Rock will be in attendance at the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. During his last appearance on the Blue Brand, The Great One officially aligned with The Bloodline and promised to do whatever it took to have Cody Rhodes leave The Show of Shows defeated.

Currently, The Rock and Roman Reigns are locked in a feud with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The Visionary has aligned with The American Nightmare to ensure The Bloodline doesn’t ambush him. Interestingly, Seth Rollins is also scheduled for an appearance on SmackDown this week.

If The Visionary comes to SmackDown, Cody Rhodes may be there as well. Rollins and Rhodes can join forces on the blue show to ambush The Rock and The Bloodline. Even though the duo will likely be outnumbered, they will still be able to make a bold statement if they can successfully ambush The Bloodline.

Ideally, they’ll target Roman Reigns and The Great One, but Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could face the brunt of the ambush as well!

The Rock is supposed to answer Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were present on a special edition of ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ at Elimination Chamber 2024. During the show, The American Nightmare addressed the times when The Brahma Bull humiliated Rhodes’ fans by referring to them as “Cody Crybabies."

Furthermore, Cody called out The Great One for slapping him at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference and vowed to exact revenge. During the event, The American Nightmare issued an open challenge to the megastar.

To add weight to the challenge, Seth Rollins reminded him that a match against The Bloodline is never one-on-one. So, if The People's Champion accepts the challenge and the match goes forward, The Visionary will be ringside to take care of The American Nightmare!

Will The Great One accept Cody Rhodes' challenge this week on SmackDown?

