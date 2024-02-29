Spoiler on upcoming WWE plans for Seth Rollins - Reports

WWE is moving forward on The Road to WrestleMania 40, and Seth Rollins is one of the key superstars leading us to The Grandest Stage of Them All. New details on plans for The Visionary have leaked from backstage.

Rollins is set to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. The match is expected for Night 1, but that has not been confirmed. An interesting scoop was recently revealed for the match.

The Architect's build to The Showcase of Immortals will continue this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE has Rollins booked for this Friday's SmackDown episode.

There's no word yet on what the RAW Superstar will be doing this Friday night, but it appears McIntyre is also booked, as the arena has him listed for a dark main event. This week's RAW featured a tense promo segment between the WrestleMania champion and challenger.

WWE loading up for a major SmackDown episode

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will include a stop at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, for this Friday's SmackDown.

It was recently revealed that the company has RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins booked for SmackDown. The arena has Rhodes advertised, but not the company website. Rollins has not been listed publicly.

The official preview is focusing on how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will return on this week's show. Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline will also be there. The company website has LA Knight, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY advertised, while the arena also has Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles.

The arena has also revealed that Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest are scheduled as featured matches for RAW. These will likely be the dark main events if they happen.

The company has also announced Carlito vs. Santos Escobar in a Street Fight for SmackDown, plus Dakota Kai and Bayley vs. The Kabuki Warriors.

What is your bold prediction for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins? What do you think The Rock will do on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!