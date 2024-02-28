The Rock to add 15-time champion to The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be a huge show as The Rock will grace his presence on it. It will also shed light on the state of The Bloodline, as the faction recently saw the addition of The Great One. Therefore, fans have been on the edge of their seats to hear from him as the storyline has taken an interesting turn ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock could unveil a huge surprise on the blue brand this week, as he could introduce a new member to The Bloodline. The name in question is WWE's newest signee, Tama Tonga. The 41-year-old has been the talk of the town since news of his acquisition became public. Therefore, to capitalize on it, WWE could launch him immediately on the main roster.

Although not directly, Tama Tonga has somehow been connected with the Samoans, as his adoptive father, Haku, has been intertwined with the Anoa'i family. Therefore, his addition to The Bloodline is likely, as WWE could weave his involvement around this story. Moreover, The People's Champ introducing him to the heel faction could elevate the former NJPW star.

Besides, it could give rise to unimaginable things for The Bloodline. However, the possibility of the 15-time champion joining the heal stable this week on SmackDown is comparatively less. Nonetheless, it could happen at some point in WWE.

Is WWE cooking a huge match for The Rock at WrestleMania XL?

WrestleMania XL is just around the corner, and feuds and storylines have started to shift gears. The Rock's recent involvement in The Bloodline's storyline has garnered the attention of fans worldwide. Not only is he a part of the Samoan faction, but The Great One is also in the mix in the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes saga.

It looks like WWE has some massive plans for The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania XL, which could finally see his in-ring return. There is a very good possibility of it happening, as he is reportedly planning to have a match at The Show of Shows this year. His constant involvement in the storylines hints at it.

The Rock might compete in a singles match against Cody Rhodes at 'Mania 40 after the latter challenged him in a one-to-one encounter this past Saturday. However, with Seth Rollins in the mix, WWE could also make it a tag team match with Roman Reigns and The Rock taking on Rhodes and Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Share your views on the article in the comments section below.