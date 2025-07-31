Former Shield member to be brought back, Paul Heyman to part ways with WWE star? 3 Ways Seth Rollins could return at SummerSlam 2025

The Visionary Seth Rollins battled LA Knight in a grueling match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, during the match, Rollins tweaked his knee and was injured, which has kept him out of WWE TV since. In his absence, WWE has booked a massive tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

WWE has not confirmed the nature of Rollins’ injury and the timeline for his return yet. As per previous reports, Rollins was initially set to compete against Roman Reigns in a singles showdown at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, following his injury, the plans changed, and a tag team match featuring the OTC was confirmed.

While Rollins' injury seems to be a serious affair, with no official update on the anvil, it could all be a storyline as well. The Visionary could be out with a small injury, and the past few weeks could be a well-deserved rest, before the veteran makes his much-awaited return at SummerSlam. His return could make headlines all over and further enhance his character as a heel.

Ad

Trending

Let’s check out three ways in which Seth Rollins could make his return:

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

#3. Take out Bron Breakker for trying to take over his faction

Since Rollins’ injury, Bron Breakker has taken over his spot as the top dog, cutting promos and making decisions that were initially The Visionary’s responsibility. Breaker is one of the top names in the industry currently, but he has still not achieved a position where he could replace Rollins.

Ad

This could be a reason Rollins shocks the world by returning at SummerSlam to unleash an assault on Bron Breakker, kicking him out of his faction for trying to take his spot as the leader. Further, he could also force Heyman to part ways with the former Intercontinental Champion, beginning a new storyline on its own.

#2. Cash in during CM Punk vs. Gunther

Ad

CM Punk is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and Seth Rollins could stun the world with a return during the match. Mr. Money in the Bank could cash in his contract during the match to pick a massive victory and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

This could elevate Rollins’ character and prove that he will stick to his vow of not letting Punk win a world title at any cost, as long as he was around.

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins attacks Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Ad

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to square off against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. Both duos have quite the star power and dominance, and could put out a banger match to push their storylines even in The Visionary's absence at the premium live event.

However, Seth Rollins could deliver the biggest twist by returning to take down Reigns and Uso and further help Breakker and Reed pick up the victory. This could be a massive statement for The Visionary and his faction, and lead to an epic feud between Reigns and Rollins.

Fans will have to wait and see if Seth Rollins makes his return at SummerSlam 2025 or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More