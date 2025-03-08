Former Shield member to return; The Rock to send 6 ft 8 in Enforcer? - 3 predictions for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins on next week's RAW

Next week at Madison Square Garden, CM Punk and Seth Rollins are set to clash in a steel cage match after a wild night of brawling on the most recent episode of RAW. The two went at it multiple times during the show, leading General Manager Adam Pearce to decide that a cage match was the best way to settle their rivalry.

The two have had their problems ever since Punk made his return to WWE. They've exchanged some heated words in the past, but it all came to a head at the Netflix premiere of the RAW this January. In that showdown, The Second City Saint came out on top with a pinfall victory.

What will transpire in their next meeting? Here are three predictions for the match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk next week.

3. Former Shield member Roman Reigns could return to assault Seth Rollins

The 39-year-old has been away from television since the 2025 Royal Rumble, where Seth Rollins attacked him after he was eliminated. Rollins and the OTC were fighting near the ropes trying to eliminate each other when CM Punk showed up and threw them both out. Furious, The Visionary assaulted Reigns and left him sidelined.

A great way for the OTC to make a comeback would be to interrupt Seth and Punk’s match and sabotage Rollins' victory. The crowd would go wild if the former Undisputed WWE Champion made a surprising return to get his revenge.

The Tribal Chief’s return would bring even more excitement to an already heated rivalry. It would turn this storyline into one of the most must-see angles in WWE right now.

2. The Rock could send in his 6 ft 8 in Enforcer to cost CM Punk

In case you missed it, CM Punk had a lot to say about The Rock and John Cena during the latest RAW. He took shots at The Final Boss, claiming he’s never needed a fake title belt for validation, alluding to the People’s Title that the 52-year-old has been carrying since last year.

After that, the 46-year-old turned his attention to The Cenation Leader. The Franchise Player shockingly sold his soul to The Brahma Bull at the Elimination Chamber PLE. This level of disrespect could provoke The Great One to leverage his position on TKO’s Board of Directors to make things tough for Punk. He might unleash his six-foot-eight-inch Enforcer to deliver a wake-up call to CM Punk.

The Enforcer could be revealed as Hikuleo, who signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year but has yet to debut. He is the brother of Bloodline members Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The Rock could command the towering star to decimate Punk when he comes close to clinching the victory against Rollins.

It remains to be seen whether the mega match will set the stage for Hikuleo’s long-awaited debut in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

1. Becky Lynch could return to help her husband

The Man was rumored to return on the first WWE RAW on Netflix but has yet to make her presence felt. She could finally come back to cost CM Punk his match against her husband.

The 38-year-old has been mentioned repeatedly throughout the intense verbal clashes between the Chicago native and The Monday Night Messiah. This week, Punk brought up Lynch, urging her to control her partner.

This could be a sign of what's coming next week. In a surprising twist, the seven-time women's champion might make her comeback during the match to assist her husband in taking down the former WWE Champion. She could turn heel along with Rollins, leaving the audience completely speechless.

