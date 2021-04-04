"He was one of the best" - Former Tag Team Champion praises WWE legend Bret Hart

Bryan Clark recently opened up about wrestling Bret Hart in WWE during an interview with Pro Wrestling Defined.

Clark is a former WWE and WCW star. A former two-time WCW Tag Team Champion, he also found success in Japan late in his career.

Bryan Clark wrestled Bret Hart on an episode of Superstars during his run as Adam Bomb. Clark spoke about his experience wrestling Hart and said that he learned a lot from the Canadian legend:

"I got along with Bret fine. Bret's a great technician, really tells a good story. He was snug and I say that in a good way. I really enjoyed it. I felt that I learned from that. Yeah, I liked working with Bret. Absolutely. He was one of the best."

My full interview with WWE WCW Wrestling Legend ADAM BOMB @RealBryanClark is available now on YouTube We talked in depth about his runs in WWF WCW teaming with Brian Adams as part of legendary tag team Kronik and a lot more #AdamBomb #BryanClark #Kronikhttps://t.co/iddMP6clcj pic.twitter.com/GWpRMEy5ck — Pro Wrestling Defined (@ProDefined) March 27, 2021

Bryan Clark opens up on returning to WWE about the buyout of WCW

Clark was part of the WCW roster when the company was purchased by WWE in 2001. He and his tag team partner Brian Adams briefly returned to WWE to face The Undertaker and Kane at Unforgiven 2001.

Clark also spoke about what it was like returning to WWE after being on the other side during the Monday Night Wars. He said some of the members of the WWE locker room saw the WCW guys as people coming in to take their jobs:

"It was different and I think most people would say that just because I think the WWE guys were thinking that here are these new guys coming, not necessarily new guys because Brian was Crush and I was Adam Bomb so we'd already been there before, but I think a lot of guys felt like these guys are coming in to take our jobs kind of thing. I didn't really see it that way."

Both Bryan Clark and Brian Adams were released shortly after their PPV match against Kane and The Undertaker. They went on to wrestle in Japan where they won the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

Clark also discussed his experience wresting The Undertaker in the 90s. You can check it out HERE.

