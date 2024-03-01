Former three-time champion to return after 9 years to help Bayley on WWE SmackDown tonight? Analyzing the chances

WrestleMania 40 is looming just a month away, and one superstar who will be looking forward to it is Bayley. Having won the Women's Royal Rumble, The Role Model had her pick of matches for The Show of Shows. Either she faces Rhea Ripley or she turns on her teammate Iyo Sky. Well, even before she could make her decision, Sky took matters into her own hands, turning almost everyone in Damage CTRL against Bayley. So, with her former teammates against her, she finds herself backed into a corner. But, she may be in luck, as a former three-time champion could return after nine years to help her out.

The former three-time champion in question is none other than one of Bayley's close friends, AJ Lee. Lee was last seen in WWE way back in 2015 and has made brief stints in the wrestling ring since. Recently though, she's been more focused on her writing career, but maybe change her mind and dawn her wrestling gear once more.

The fact that her husband, CM Punk is back with WWE aside, Lee is a fan favorite of the WWE Universe. Furthermore, she also happens to be very good friends with Bayley, much like her husband. The two have been spotted hanging out for years now and even reunited after a while just weeks before The Best in the World's return. With that in mind, there is no reason why she cannot come to the aid of her good friend, perhaps even as soon as tomorrow night's episode of SmackDown.

It certainly would even the odds, as the Royal Rumble winner would have both Lee and the somewhat skeptical Dakota Kai on her side. The trio would be more than enough to handle Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. But this is all just speculation, and there is no telling if Lee will actually return tomorrow night or anytime in the future.

Bayley recently paid tribute to one of her wrestling heroes, CM Punk

Speaking of AJ Lee and her husband, CM Punk, both superstars played a vital role in Bayley's development as a WWE superstar. The Role Model looked up to both of them, coincidentally, as "role models". They influenced her personality, her style of wrestling, and so on and so forth.

Recently, she decided to pay tribute to one of them. Taking to X, she shared a post of herself in a CM Punk t-shirt, while also promoting her own merch and hyping up the WWE Universe for WrestleMania 40. It was a nice tweet, acknowledging one of the biggest influences on her career.

With WrestleMania around the corner, she will be hoping to channel her hero and prove to the WWE Universe that she too is The Best in the World.

