Former TNA World Champion to join The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

A lot has happened in the world of wrestling ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown, among them is a major change regarding The Wyatt Sicks. However, it looks like a brand transfer won't be the only change for the group.

Ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown, it was announced that The Wyatt Sicks had been transferred to the Friday show as part of the company's transfer window. However, another event that rocked the wrestling world this week is the Stamford-based promotion's multi-year partnership with TNA which will allow more crossovers to happen between both companies. With this in mind, a surprise appearance can happen tonight with Eric Young.

Eric Young is a current TNA star who also spent some time in WWE from 2016 until 2020. In 2022, it was reported that he had re-signed but asked for his release in April of the following year after refusing to work with Vince McMahon, who had briefly returned. Interestingly, the former Sanity member revealed that on his second return, there was a pitch for him, Bray Wyatt, and Bo Dallas to be a trio.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Due to his close relationship with Bray and Bo, WWE could have him be a part of The Wyatt Sicks, even as an honorary member who only appears occasionally. In this way, fans will always be in anticipation of his appearance and the group can even venture to TNA for their appearances and possibly compete there as well.

Also, it should be noted that Young and Nikki Cross, who is currently part of The Wyatt Sicks as Abby the Witch, were former groupmates in Sanity. With this in mind, it's possible that Cross can convince the group to add him even if it's not as a full-time member.

What is next for The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown?

Uncle Howdy's group has targeted Chad Gable, American Made, The Miz, and The Final Testament while on Monday Night RAW. Although they didn't exactly finish their feud with Karrion Kross, they can begin to target different names on WWE SmackDown.

Since the group is focused on targeting stars who betrayed their family, they can put Solo Sikoa on their radar and the rest of The New Bloodline. Interestingly, there is even Legado Del Fantasma, which was revived by Santos Escobar on the main roster after betraying Rey Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next for The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback