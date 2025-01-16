Solo Sikoa's Bloodline to feature in a major 8-man tag team match at WrestleMania 41? Analyzing the possibility

Solo Sikoa may have an interesting and eventful WWE WrestleMania 41 ahead of him, which may not even involve Roman Reigns, The Rock, and others. After the transfer window has taken effect, the newest addition to the SmackDown roster could be the next rival of the new Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa had a big 2024, for the most part. He took over as The Bloodline's leader and Tribal Chief and built a new Bloodline composed of The Tongans and Jacob Fatu. However, he achieved this by attacking his family, Roman Reigns, and The Usos. Due to his actions, The Wyatt Sicks might make their presence known.

According to WrestleVotes during a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WWE has been aiming for Tonga Loa to return around WrestleMania season. Although the tag team match remains unconfirmed, the Stamford-based promotion wanting Loa to return for the event means they might have plans for him to participate in the show. For those unaware, Tonga injured his bicep during the WarGames match in November.

With this in mind, Solo, The Tongans, and Jacob could be involved in a major eight-man tag team match against The Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy's group has supposedly targeted individuals who have betrayed their families, much like what Solo has done with the OG Bloodline in the past.

Also, with reports indicating that The Rock may not be at WrestleMania 41, Roman and The Usos might be involved in another rivalry instead of not relating to their family or group. In this way, it could even be the new Bloodline's way to branch out.

Will Solo Sikoa get kicked out of The Bloodline following his loss against Roman Reigns?

Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere wasn't just any simple singles match, it was a Tribal Combat to determine who is the one and only Tribal Chief, which turned out to be Reigns. Following the loss, Sikoa may find himself in hot water.

On an episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts recalled how Solo previously told Jimmy Uso that "losing has consequences" when he lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL. Also, the wrestling analyst opened up about how unpredictable Tama, Loa, and Jacob are, which means the former NXT North American Champion might find himself kicked out of the group soon.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Solo Sikoa when he returns to WWE SmackDown this week.

