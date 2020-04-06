Former UFC Heavyweight Champion says 'Hollywood' John Cena was the best thing he's ever seen

John Cena was seen sporting nWo colors at WrestleMania 36.

A former UFC Heavyweight Champion praised Cena for his performance on the night.

John Cena representing the nWo

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, John Cena finally made his return to 'in-ring action' as he faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse Match. Much like the Boneyard Match from Night 1, this bout also saw WWE give us more of a cinematic presentation as Wyatt finally defeated Cena.

Midway through the match, we also saw various versions of both Cena and Wyatt, however, it was John Cena's appearance as Hollywood Cena which caught everyone's attention. One man who was also a fan of Hollywood Cena was non-other than UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

During his Firefly Funhouse Match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, John Cena appeared with various versions of him and as seen at one point in the match. Wyatt also cosplayed Eric Bischoff from his New World Order days, whereas, Cena appeared to be cosplaying 'Hollywood Hogan'.

While the first-ever Firefly Funhouse Match was criticized by some, the majority of the WWE Universe loved the cinematic element that was added to the match and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier also praised 'Hollywood' Cena, as well.

The UFC veteran took to Twitter and claimed that 'Hollywood' Cena was the best thing he had ever seen in a long time.

Here is what DC tweeted out:

Hollywood John Cena is absolutely everything!!!!! Like the best thing I’ve seen in a long time !!! https://t.co/WYza5t6mBm — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 6, 2020

With John Cena ending up losing the Firefly Funhouse match, it remains to be seen what's next for the Leader of the Cenation and if we will see the 16-time WWE World Champion appear on the next edition of WWE SmackDown or anytime soon in WWE.

Nevertheless, Bray Wyatt did earn himself a huge win on the night and the former Universal Champion could possibly shift his focus on Braun Strowman, who ended up winning the Universal Title on Night 1 of WrestleMania by defeating Goldberg.

What's next for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt?

By marking a huge win at WrestleMania 36, Bray Wyatt could now turn his attention to the WWE Universal Championship once again and we could potentially witness 'The Fiend' challenging Strowman for the title. Given how the former still hasn't received his rematch for the Universal Championship after losing the title to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

Wyatt also took his mind games to a new level with the Firefly Funhouse and we could possibly witness more of these matches in the future, involving Wyatt and some of the biggest stars in the company.