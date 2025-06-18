Former United States Champion to return before Night of Champions and help John Cena win? Exploring the possibility 

Fans have been hyped since WWE announced John Cena will face CM Punk at Night of Champions. This will be for the Undisputed WWE Championship and will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28, 2025.

However, before that match, Cena will face another hurdle on WWE SmackDown. This will be his rematch against Ron Killings (R-Truth). The two already faced off at Saturday Night's Main Event, which saw the 17-time champ walk out victorious. But this is a new version of Killings, and THE G.O.A.T. might need a Maverick to get him out of this one.

Cena teamed with Logan Paul to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Just when the heels seemed to have the match won, Killings made his return following his release from the company. He attacked the Leader of the Cenation, resulting in the babyfaces picking up the win.

While this popped the fans and left the Undisputed Champion shocked, Paul was fuming. Not only did he perform better than anyone else in the match, but he also took some major bumps for his team. Fans have been speculating that the Maverick could return on SmackDown to aid Cena against Killings.

This move would be in line with Paul’s heel persona. He does not like being upstaged, and Killings’ interference cost him and John Cena the match. In the build-up to the match, The Champ had a ton of kind words for the former United States Champion. This could also lead to a feud between The Maverick and Killings. However, this is just speculation for now.

John Cena was attacked twice by Ron Killings

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was star-studded with John Cena, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and more. However, the biggest talking point was the Undisputed Champion being attacked by Killings. He was attacked while he made his way backstage and again during the end segment of the show.

Killings made it clear that this feud has become personal for him. The first time the two locked horns, he wanted to show Cena that there is still good in him. However, after his childhood hero beat him, something changed. Now, the former wannabe Judgment Day member wants to hurt The Franchise Player.

Will John Cena prevail? Will Paul come out to help? Will Killings get a massive win over his former childhood hero? All these questions may be answered on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

