Former Universal Champion to confront Jacob Fatu and beat him for his coveted title? Exploring major Backlash ramifications

Jacob Fatu became the United States Champion at WrestleMania 41 after defeating LA Knight. It was a historic moment for The Samoan Werewolf, as he captured his first singles title in WWE. However, Fatu's celebrations could be short-lived, as a former Universal Champion could show up this week on SmackDown and lay out a massive challenge for his coveted title.

Braun Strowman could be lurking in the shadows for The Samoan Werewolf. The two stars were embroiled in a heated feud before WrestleMania. Now that Jacob Fatu has the United States Championship, WWE can easily resume that rivalry. With the title in play, Strowman has a very good reason to go after the newly crowned champion.

The Monster of All Monsters could confront Fatu on SmackDown after WrestleMania with a huge challenge. This could ignite a brawl between the two behemoths, leading to a match between them at WWE Backlash. While Braun Strowman can very well challenge The Samoan Werewolf at the next PLE, the chances of him dethroning the latter are low.

The Triple H-led creative team is highly invested in Jacob Fatu and sees him as a future megastar. If he drops his first-ever singles title in WWE in less than a month, it will heavily impact his credibility. Therefore, The Game could put a former Universal Champion like Strowman against him, not to take the title, but to give Fatu a strong challenger and make his reign feel stronger.

However, this is speculative at this point, and it remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the newly crowned United States Champion.

Jacob Fatu to face Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam?

Jacob Fatu has been on his own for a while on SmackDown, and this has sparked some tension between him and Solo Sikoa. WWE even teased a rift between the two earlier this year, but never really followed up on it. However, Triple H might set up a full-blown feud between the two this summer.

The Street Champion seemingly lost respect in the eyes of Jacob when he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in January. Since then, Fatu has refrained from acknowledging Sikoa, causing friction between them. Now that the 33-year-old has the United States Championship, Solo may grow jealous of his stablemate's success.

The desire for gold can corrupt anyone, be it friends or family, and the same may happen with the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa could turn on Jacob Fatu and challenge him for his title at SummerSlam. Well, this could set up their potential feud, which could begin later this year.

Fans have been hoping to see this showdown for months, and The Biggest Party of The Summer can be the ideal stage for this. It could be one of WWE's high-profile matches for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam event in history.

