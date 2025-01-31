Former Universal Champion to enter the Royal Rumble despite major incident at recent show? Possibility explored

The majority of the top WWE stars have declared for the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Saturday.

However, the 30-man lineup is not yet complete, and a former Universal Champion could enter the match despite being beaten down a few days ago.

Braun Strowman had to deal with a vicious assault from Jacob Fatu after their match at Saturday Night's Main Event ended in DQ. The Enforcer of Bloodline 2.0 dominated the former Universal Champion, who was bleeding after the attack. Still, there is no word that Braun Strowman will miss time because of it; thus, a return at the Royal Rumble is an option.

The Monster of All Monsters could enter the match to take revenge on Jacob Fatu and eliminate him to continue his feud with The Bloodline star, setting the stage for a rematch on SmackDown or even at WrestleMania 41.

Braun Strowman sends message to Jacob Fatu en route to Royal Rumble

As The Monster of All Monsters is recovering from Saturday's assault, it is unclear if he will be part of the go-home edition of SmackDown on Friday, just a day before the first premium live event of 2025.

Amid his recovery, Strowman took to social media and messaged Jacob Fatu, hinting at an imminent return to the ring after Saturday Night's Main Event.

"You should have killed me when you had the chance!!!!!" Braun wrote.

What happens next remains to be seen, but their feud seems far from over. As for Jacob Fatu, what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event is a sign that WWE plans to push him going forward, meaning that it wouldn't come as a surprise if he turned on Solo Sikoa for The Bloodline 2.0 leadership as Solo did with Roman Reigns.

In addition, it is unclear what Solo's plan is for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. To get another push from WWE, he could enter the match at No.1 and try to eliminate as many opponents as he can to make a statement.

