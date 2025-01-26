The Rock has a 5-word message for Jacob Fatu after he destroyed Braun Strowman at WWE Saturday's Night Main Event

Jacob Fatu decimated Braun Strowman at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, he has drawn the attention of none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Fatu and Strowman went to war against each other during the latest edition of SNME. In the closing stages of the match, The Samoan Werewolf hit multiple hip attacks on The Monster of All Monsters and shockingly put his hands on the referee, who tried to stop him. The official had no option but to end the match, with Strowman getting the win via disqualification.

Jacob Fatu wasn't done with his shenanigans for the night. Post-match, he continued his attack and didn't stop even after multiple WWE officials got involved. Fatu hit a few moonsaults on Strowman and left him in a bloody mess before walking away.

Trending

The Rock seemed to be a fan of Jacob Fatu's aggression, judging by his activities on Instagram. He liked a post on WWE's account that highlighted the 32-year-old's destruction on Saturday's Night Main Event and left a five-word message.

"F**king. Love it. Malo USO," wrote The Rock.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Final Boss aligns with The Samoan Werewolf in the sports entertainment juggernaut, somewhere down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback