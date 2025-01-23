Former Universal Champion to leave WWE after being denied entry into Royal Rumble match? Exploring the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just around the corner and the storylines have started shaping up for the upcoming edition of WrestleMania. While several superstars have already declared their entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match, there is a chance that former Universal Champion Kevin Owens will be denied entry into the battlefield.

Owens already has a major match set for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Prizefighter will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Title in a ladder match that has kept the world talking. While Owens has been showcased as one of the fiercest competitors lately, dethroning The American Nightmare won't be an easy task.

There are multiple options available to Owens if he ends up losing the ladder match. Considering the Rumble match usually closes the show, one option would be to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match later in the night to get another opportunity to become the No.1 contender for the world title. However, things could take a dramatic turn if Nick Aldis bars Owens from entering the Rumble match.

This could ultimately lead to the Prizefighter getting angry and quitting WWE. According to recent updates, Owens' contract with the Stamford-based company is set to expire early in 2025, and an update on his re-signing with WWE is still awaited. If barred from the Rumble match, Kevin Owens could decide to quit the company and explore better career options.

Will Randy Orton return and interfere in the ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble?

Kevin Owens delivered a vicious piledriver to Randy Orton a few weeks ago, which has kept The Viper out of action since. With his return reportedly on the horizon, the WWE Universe has been anticipating The Legend Killer to make an appearance at Royal Rumble. This could be to interfere in the ladder match and help Cody Rhodes retain his title.

As per a recent update from WrestleVotes, Randy Orton's return remains uncertain. However, if The Viper does return at the Royal Rumble PLE, an interference in the ladder match seems like the plan.

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he [Orton] has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that ladder match." [From 09:11 onwards]

Time will now tell what plans Triple H has in store for The Prizefighter next.

