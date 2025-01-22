Kevin Owens to quit WWE; Two WWE stars to end their friendship after 22 years? - 5 things that could happen if the Prizefighter fails at Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are set to lock horns once again, this time in a ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle title will be on the line, with both men set to sign the contract for their match at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

Owens and Rhodes have had an intriguing rivalry over the past few weeks on SmackDown, with the WWE Universe engaged to see who would end up claiming the top spot in the company with the Undisputed WWE Championship ahead of WrestleMania 41.

In this article, we will discuss the potential things that Kevin Owens could do if he lost his opportunity at Royal Rumble.

#5. Leaves SmackDown

Thanks to the transfer window open over the past few weeks, numerous stars have switched brands to explore new opportunities with a new set of stars in competition. If the Prizefighter ends up losing the ladder match at Royal Rumble, his leaving the blue brand to join WWE RAW is possible.

This could open a plethora of opportunities for the star, including a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#4. Enters the Men's Royal Rumble match

Keeping history in mind, the Men's Royal Rumble match will headline the premium live event, which makes it clear that the ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship will take place before the traditional main event.

Kevin Owens, if he loses the ladder match against Cody Rhodes, could enter the Men's Royal Rumble match to try to reclaim his spot as the No. 1 contender for the World Championship. This could eventually lead to a final match between Owens and Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania if the Prizefighter can secure his first Rumble victory.

#3. Quits WWE

Kevin Owens has been trying to get his hands on the World Championship for a long time now. However, one way or the other, the company has managed to keep him away from the title.

While Owens has been a part of some of the fiercest rivalries over the years, he has not been a World Champion since 2016. Another loss in an opportunity to become the World Champion could lead to the Prizefighter quitting the company to join a rival brand like AEW, where he could get recognition as the champion.

Owens' current contract with WWE was expected to expire early in 2025, and there has been no update on his re-signing with the company yet.

#2. Turns on Sami Zayn for not helping him

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens share a lot of history together, with almost 22 years of friendship. The two came face to face for the first time in months during the latest episode of RAW. With Zayn declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match, Owens stated that he rooted for his best friend to win the 30-man battle and that he had Zayn's back.

Further, Owens added that he expected the same from his friend, teasing that he expected Zayn to help him win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. If the Prizefighter ends up losing his match against Cody Rhodes at the premium live event, Owens could unleash an attack on his friend, eventually leading to a massive showdown at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Forms The Shield 2.0 with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre

Since the debut of Kevin Owens' new character, there has been a lot of anticipation towards the formation of The Shield 2.0. With Owens having a similar agenda to that of Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, the trio joining forces to take down the entire Bloodline seems quite possible.

This could eventually lead to the faction claiming their spot as the most dynamic force on the entire roster, with a potential run with all three stars as champions. Time will tell what the Stamford-based company has in store for Kevin Owens.

