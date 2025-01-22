Seth Rollins to form Shield 2.0 after WWE star turns heel for the first time in two years? Speculating on potential move

Seth Rollins has been teasing a massive character change since his feud with CM Punk began a few weeks ago. There has been a lot of anticipation for a potential Shield 2.0 being formed, with Rollins aligning with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to take down the Bloodline.

However, there is a chance that Sami Zayn will turn heel for the first time in two years, replacing McIntyre in the highly anticipated faction. The 40-year-old star has had a fierce rivalry with Drew McIntyre recently, which still seems unresolved. However, his relationship with Seth Rollins has been at its best over the past few months, with both men motivating each other to improve.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have a lot of hatred for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, and both men have tried to take down the faction multiple times over the years. However, with Reigns' return and his Ula Fala victory on the RAW debut episode on Netflix, the storyline seems to be regaining its momentum, and the two men could run back the timeline.

While Drew McIntyre undoubtedly has a similar agenda, he isn't on great terms with Seth Rollins. However, Sami Zayn is a close friend of both Rollins and Owens and was recently confronted by the Prizefighter on RAW. Owens stated that he would have Sami Zayn's back in the Men's Royal Rumble match and expected the same from his friend.

While this angle is speculative, it could be a significant tease, potentially leading to Rollins, Owens, and Zayn aligning to form The Shield 2.0 to hijack the Bloodline story.

Sami Zayn attacked Seth Rollins by mistake on RAW

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match is stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry involved, enhancing the excitement among the WWE Universe. During the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn announced his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Further, he revealed that he had his goal set to win the World Championship before being confronted by Kevin Owens in an intriguing promo. Later during the show, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre locked horns in a WrestleMania rematch, which the Visionary won before being attacked by the Scottish Warrior.

Sami Zayn came out to the aid of the former WWE Champion but eventually landed a Helluva Kick on his friend. While the air between both men seems clear as of now, time will tell what WWE has in store for the two ahead of WrestleMania 41.

