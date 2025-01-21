Seth Rollins to form The Shield 2.0 and recreate The Heist of the Century at Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is back in the winning column again after he defeated former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre. The two locked horns in a heavily advertised WrestleMania rematch on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Despite clinching a big win, the night ended badly for Seth Rollins, as a frustrated Drew McIntyre launched an attack on him. Sami Zayn rushed out to help Rollins and tried to take down McIntyre with the Helluva Kick. However, The Scottish Warrior ducked, causing the kick to connect with Rollins’ face. Due to the incident, McIntyre could offer to combine forces with Rollins to form Shield 2.0.

Drew McIntyre and The Visionary have a common enemy in the Roman Reigns-led OG Bloodline. In a shocking turn of events, Rollins could form Shield 2.0 with McIntyre and Kevin Owens, as the trio wants to hunt down Reigns and his faction. However, the OTC might not be the only target of the former world champions.

Trending

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre could recreate The Heist of Century by helping Kevin Owens secure a shocking win over Cody Rhodes in the ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Title. The Visionary defeating Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 for the gold took viewers by surprise. On February 1, history could repeat itself if Rollins and McIntyre help KO emerge victorious over Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

The abovementioned angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

Seth Rollins to feud with a friend on RAW?

Seth Rollins’ rivalry with CM Punk has most likely concluded for now. Punk captured a monumental win over Rollins earlier this month on RAW’s debut episode on Netflix.

This week, Sami Zayn accidentally landed a kick on Rollins after McIntyre dodged the attack. Following this incident, Rollins could betray Zayn and turn heel in the process. They could kick off a new rivalry before the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and settle the score in the 30-man elimination match.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Rollins. On the Road to WrestleMania 41, anything can happen in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback