Former Universal Champion to make final appearance on Friday Night WWE SmackDown this week? Exploring the potential

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the first show of the blue brand following Royal Rumble 2025. Fans are keen to see how storylines develop as we head toward the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. Amid this, there is a chance that former Universal Champion Kevin Owens might make his final appearance on SmackDown tonight.

The Prizefighter suffered a loss to Cody Rhodes in a ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025. As the match neared its ending, Sami Zayn appeared at ringside but did not stop Rhodes from securing the victory. A probable consequence of this played out on WWE RAW’s Netflix debut this week, where Owens brutally assaulted Zayn after the main event.

This development has sparked speculation that KO may be moving to RAW to feud with the OG Bloodline member. Sami Zayn is part of the red brand, and Owens’ attack on him seems to have planted the seeds for another intense rivalry in WWE. A full-fledged feud could only materialize if Owens moves to RAW or Zayn shifts to SmackDown.

This raises the possibility that KO could make his final SmackDown appearance this week before officially transitioning to RAW on Netflix. Recently, AJ Styles moved to Monday nights under the transfer window, making Owens’ potential move to RAW a realistic scenario.

However, it remains to be seen how the dynamics between KO and Sami will unfold as we continue on the road to WrestleMania 41.

What Kevin Owens can do if he appears in tonight's WWE SmackDown

If The Prizefighter makes his last appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown, fans could see him engaging in a promo segment. Here, KO could explain his actions on Raw Netflix post-Royal Rumble and describe why he attacked his best friend, even delivering a Package Piledriver.

The former Universal Champion’s explanation will likely receive a negative reaction from the fans, further solidifying KO’s villainous character. Besides this, there is also speculation that Kevin Owens might face repercussions for his actions against Sami Zayn.

These consequences could be faced as he appeared on the red brand and delivered the Package Piledriver to the Honorary Uce. Given that this move is banned, a punishment seems like a realistic possibility.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown when Kevin Owens potentially appears on the show.

