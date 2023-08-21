Former Universal Champion to plant seeds for a retirement match at AEW All In 2023? Exploring the possibility

AEW All In 2023 will be the biggest event for the company, and CEO Tony Khan will leave no stone unturned to make it a grand extravaganza. It is also expected to feature huge shockers and surprises. One such surprise could be the debut of a former Universal Champion in the promotion.

The aforementioned name, who could likely make an appearance at AEW All In, is none other than wrestling legend Goldberg. He has been looking for a proper retirement match since his WWE contract expired. However, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly doesn't have any plans to give him a farewell bout.

Goldberg could join AEW for one last match before closing his final chapter in pro wrestling. Wembley Stadium could be the perfect venue for his debut as the arena is set to host more than 80,000 fans at AEW All In.

There are no rumors of The Icon appearing on the August 27 show. But the prospect of it happening is relatively high since WWE may not be interested in booking the Hall of Famer in another match.

Goldberg's WWE contract reportedly expired at the end of last year, and he is currently a free agent. His hunger for a farewell match could land him in All Elite Wrestling. He could confront a significant name at the show, laying the foundation for his retirement bout at a future pay-per-view.

Possibility of Goldberg appearing at AEW All In

WWE legend Goldberg

Over the past several months, Goldberg has been demanding a retirement match from WWE, as he believes the company owes him one. However, the Stamford-based promotion is seemingly preoccupied with other storylines. Hence, the Hall of Famer hinted at the possibility of having his final bout outside of WWE.

Tony Khan also shed light on Goldberg's situation during an interview, saying he would likely keep an eye on the WCW legend's status since he was a free agent. The Jacksonville-based promotion has been firing on all cylinders to make AEW All In a grand event. Therefore, the possibility of Goldberg appearing at Wembley is relatively high, as signing him into the company.

If AEW signs The Icon, he could be a massive draw for the company and will inevitably attract eyeballs. Upon his arrival, he could also set up his retirement against up-and-coming stars like Wardlow or Brian Cage.

Dave Meltzer also speculated on The Icon's potential AEW debut, hinting that the latter could show up in London. As one of the most venerated names in pro wrestling, Goldberg could surely catapult AEW's momentum if he debuts on August 27 at Wembley Stadium.