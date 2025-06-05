Former Universal Champion to quietly retire from WWE amid his career-altering injury? What we know so far

Over the years, injuries have plagued the careers of many WWE Superstars. Legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge were forced into early retirement due to their career-threatening injuries. Now, it seems another name could be added to that list. A former Universal Champion might be forced to hang up his boots after hurting his neck.

Ad

Kevin Owens may quietly retire from in-ring action following his neck injury. The Prizefighter recently talked about his condition on Le10Sport, where he admitted that he was not sure about his future as a wrestler. KO explained that the nature of the injury was quite serious, and he was not sure if he would ever be able to step back into the ring even with a full recovery.

Owens also revealed that he has been observing slow progress in the neck. Throughout the interview, the former Universal Champion didn't seem confident about a potential return. Given these statements, there is a real possibility that he might have to step away from professional wrestling for good.

Ad

Trending

In recent years, many stars have been in the same situation, where they have had to retire due to neck injury. Well, Big E has been struggling with a similar neck injury, which has jeopardized his in-ring career. It is a reminder of how critical and career-threatening neck injuries can be in the world of professional wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Owens' injury can alter his career's trajectory because his heel run was about to peak before he got hurt. Fans were invested in KO's feud with Randy Orton and were hoping to see it culminate in a hard-hitting match at WrestleMania. The contest's outcome may have led the former Universal Champion to a world title win at some point.

Even if Owens returns to in-ring action in the future, he may not be able to perform on the same level as before. This is not a report but rather an analysis of what the future could be for Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming months.

Ad

Kevin Owens to adopt a non-wrestling role on WWE TV?

Kevin Owens has been an incredible asset to WWE. He is very popular not just for his in-ring talent, but also for his character work and promos. If KO is unable to return to in-ring competition in the coming years, the company could use him by giving him a non-wrestling role on TV.

Ad

The Prizefighter can do exclusive interviews or podcasts for WWE or act as a host occasionally. WWE can also use him in some sort of managerial role in the coming years. In the past, stars like Daniel Bryan and Paige have adopted such roles when they were forced to retire from wrestling.

Owens can also be positioned as an on-screen commentator for either RAW or SmackDown later on. Fans would love to hear his opinions on the product every week. Besides, KO can also join WWE's pre-show and post-show panels during the premium live events to give his insights on matches.

There are endless options for Kevin Owens in case his in-ring career is cut short due to injury. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Prizefighter. We at Sportskeeda wish for his speedy recovery and hope to see him return to the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!