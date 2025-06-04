Kevin Owens admits he may never wrestle again; shares surgery update

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently shared a major update on his neck injury. KO was supposed to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but had to pull out of the match.

Ad

During an interview with Ie10Sport, Kevin Owens shared an update about his injury. The Prizefighter noted that he had not yet undergone surgery and was waiting to see how much his condition could improve first. He stated that he would still be having surgery down the line.

"I still haven’t had the surgery. There’s a lot of things to consider before the surgery. We’re kind of waiting to see how things progress naturally. There’s no doubt I need surgery, but before we do the surgery, we just have to see how much it can… Not recover, because it won’t recover, but slightly improve without surgery. Afterward, we can make a plan and decide what’s the best thing to do for surgery. But it’s a very slow process. You just have to have patience. I don’t usually have a lot of patience, but this time I have no choice," said Owens.

Ad

Trending

The Canadian star also admitted it was possible that the injury could prevent him from returning to the ring.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

"It would be… false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring… I don’t know if that’s true," he added.

Ad

Kevin Owens hasn't been in action since his victory over Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Kevin Owens pays tribute to released WWE star

Kevin Owens recently paid tribute to R-Truth after it was revealed that the company would not be renewing the legend's WWE contract.

Owens took to X/Twitter to share his reaction to R-Truth's departure from the company and spoke highly of the 53-year-old. He noted that Truth was a great performer, and he would be missed in the WWE locker room.

Ad

"I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters, be it the fans or every single person lucky enough to have had the privilege to work alongside him. His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude," Kevin Owens wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Kevin Owens in WWE and when the former champion will be able to return to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More