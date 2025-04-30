Former Universal Champion to return to WWE after 189 days to destroy Gunther at Backlash? Exploring the possibility

WWE’s Ring General Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso in an entertaining match at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. While the star lost his title, he is set for a grudge match against Pat McAfee at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, Backlash 2025.

While Gunther vs. McAfee has already left the fans surprised and perhaps fearful about the safety of the commentator, there is a possibility that the legendary Goldberg will make his return to confront Gunther for the first time since Crown Jewel 2024. This would instantly capture everybody's attention, seeing how fans reacted the last time the two stars interacted. The WWE Hall of Famer has already stated in the past that he will have his final match in the squared circle this year, and many in the WWE Universe have been anticipating his final victim to be Gunther.

The Ring General, following his loss at WrestleMania, unleashed an attack on Michael Cole during RAW after WrestleMania and tried to choke him out on TV. However, Cole’s partner behind the desk, Pat McAfee, stood up for his friend and shoved Gunther away.

While Gunther acted like he was walking back, he attacked Pat from behind and applied the choke hold on McAfee, leaving him almost unconscious before Adam Pearce and security managed to get him off. Pearce later announced that the former World Heavyweight Champion had been suspended indefinitely.

During this week’s edition of RAW, McAfee addressed the attack from Gunther and wanted a match against the star when the stand-in General Manager Nick Aldis came out to offer him the match but at Backlash. McAfee immediately accepted and both men are now set to lock horns at the upcoming premium live event.

Considering the position Gunther is in, it is quite possible that he squashes Pat McAfee and leaves him bruised up inside the squared circle. However, just when Gunther tries to take his wrath out on the talented star, Goldberg could make his return for the first time since Crown Jewel 2024 to take down the former World Heavyweight Champion.

This could finally lead to a match between Goldberg and Gunther at a future date, which has been speculated over the past few months.

Goldberg’s final match will reportedly take place at WWE SummerSlam

While the WWE Universe has been waiting for the WWE Hall of Famer to make his return, one of the biggest questions is which stage will the legend choose for his retirement match in the industry. During a recent edition of the Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes reported that the star might have his final battle at SummerSlam.

"Don't think it's gonna take place at Saudi. Their PLE coming up in June, Night of Champions, so, I don't think he fits on that card. I'd expect SummerSlam. It's a two-night event; put him on the semi-main event on one of the nights. That'd really do him justice." [From 29:45 onwards]

With Goldberg’s final match date seemingly set, only time will tell what the company has in store for the legend when he returns for one final ride.

