Update on when Goldberg will wrestle his last WWE match (Exclusive)

At the time of this writing, WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding Goldberg's farewell match. The Hall of Famer previously teased squaring off against Gunther.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on when Goldberg will wrestle his final WWE match, noting it may not take place in Saudi Arabia.

"Don't think it's gonna take place at Saudi. Their PLE coming up in June, Night of Champions, so I don't think he fits on that card. I'd expect SummerSlam. It's a two-night event; put him on the semi-main event on one of the nights. That'd really do him justice." [From 29:45 onwards]

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently teased a clash with Goldberg. The former Intercontinental Champion posted a graphic on Instagram featuring himself, Bret Hart (in referee's attire), and Goldberg.

Speaking of Bret Hart, Vince Russo previously claimed he never heard from the Hitman about the concussion from Goldberg's kick that allegedly ended Hart's pro wrestling career.

"No, no, no! I think he even wrestled after that if you're talking about the concussion in WCW. No."

Fans will have to wait to see what's next in store for Goldberg's pro wrestling career.

