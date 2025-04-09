Goldberg may not return to WWE alone

Goldberg's WWE return is imminent and is rumored to take place this year as the iconic star is set to compete in his retirement match. While the Hall of Famer's opponent for his retirement match is not confirmed, Goldberg has reiterated that he will be wrestling in his final match this year. There has been no official announcement but the veteran was already seen preparing for one final showdown.

Amid this, there is a possibility that the 58-year-old star may not return to WWE alone and instead bring former WWE star Ryback to the company.

Ryback recently hinted at clashing with Goldberg at SummerSlam 2025

Ryback recently took to his official Instagram account and posted some graphics featuring himself, Bret Hart, and Goldberg. Bret was shown as a special guest referee for a match between the two powerhouses. This sparked speculations that Ryback was hinting about him being willing to clash against Goldberg. If this scenario works out, Da Man might be the star responsible for bringing Ryback back for his final match in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Also, if Goldberg and Ryback clash against each other, WWE may not have much distress about their future booking as a loss in the match wouldn't affect either of them.

Ryback vs. Goldberg could be a double retirement match

If a showdown between these two powerhouses unfolds in the Stamford-based promotion this year, the match could potentially be a double retirement match. It's been a long time since fans have seen the 43-year-old star in the squared circle. The last time Ryback contested in independent promotions was in 2018. This long break shows that the former WWE star might have no willingness to further continue his career in the squared circle.

Thus, a match featuring the two stars makes it a logical move from the fans' point of view that it could be promoted as a double retirement match.

Former WWE star recently confirmed that he is already retired

Though Ryback himself has hinted at a match between him and Goldberg at SummerSlam this year, one of his recent posts has seemingly affirmed that the powerhouse is already retired from the squared circle.

Ryback took his official X (formerly Twitter) account and stated that his match against Kalisto back in 2016 was his final match before walking out of WWE. This seemingly confirms that the former Intercontinental Champion is considering himself retired already. If not retired, he may confirm that he might never wrestle for World Wrestling Entertainment again.

While the Triple H-led creative era promises to bring unexpected twists and returns, it will be interesting to see if The Game can pull off Ryback's comeback.

