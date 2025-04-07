Former WWE champion officially confirms he will never wrestle again for the company

In WWE's rich history, we have seen many notable names return to the company after leaving on a controversial note. However, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback has closed that door for good, noting that he has competed in his last match ever for The Global Wrestling Juggernaut.
Ryback was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade. However, left the company on a controversial note in 2016 as he was sent home from TV tapings due to a contract dispute and did not participate in a scheduled battle royal match. The Big Guy noted that he made the decision to go home as he was unhappy with a lack of equal pay for talent and also frustrated with the creative direction of his character.
The former Intercontinental Champion's last match for World Wrestling Entertainment came on 1 May 2016 when he lost to Kalisto. Ryback recently reflected on the match as he shared the clip on X (fka Twitter). He also noted that it was his "last WWE match ever," confirming that he won't be returning to the company for another bout.
Ryback showed interest in retiring WWE legend Goldberg
Ryback started wrestling on the Independent Circuit after leaving WWE in 2016. While The Big Guy was active inside the squared circle for a couple of years, he has not donned his wrestling boots since 2018, leaving many wondering if he has retired.
However, the former IC Champion recently showed interest in facing Goldberg, noting that he can be the one to retire the legend:
"That's easy. Retire Bill Goldberg and then I can worry about the new blood and that's the last bite. Feed me more," he said.
Goldberg is set to retire in 2025, with his last opponent still unknown. The former Universal Champion was involved in an altercation with Gunther a few months back, but there has been no follow-up on the incident. However, many believe that The Ring General will be the one to retire the multi-time World Champion.