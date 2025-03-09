Former WWE Intercontinental Champion wants to retire Goldberg

A popular former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently took to social media to express his desire to retire Bill Goldberg. It is none other than Ryback.

Goldberg is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has been a part of the professional wrestling world since 1997 and is all set to wrestle in his last match this year. In November 2024, the 58-year-old announced that he would hang up his boots after a retirement match in 2025. Since then, many people have been speculating who Da Man's final opponent would be.

Former WWE star Ryback has called out Bill Goldberg on several occasions in the past. A fan recently asked the 43-year-old which wrestler he would want to face from the current roster. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion posted the question on his Instagram, revealing that he wanted to retire Goldberg and then go after someone else.

"That's easy. Retire Bill Goldberg and then I can worry about the new blood and that's the last bite. Feed me more," he said.

WWE legend Goldberg said he is slated to wrestle in his final match sometime in the summer of 2025

During an edition of the CarCast podcast, Goldberg highlighted that he felt extremely good after getting stem cell treatment.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned that he did not know exactly when he would compete in his last match but revealed it would be sometime in the summer of this year.

"I feel like a trillion bucks. Whether it's from the stuff that I altered my life prior or the stem cell treatment after a day. I feel like a million bucks, comparatively. You have to be logical, but it's like you're a racehorse again, and you're being held in a stall, and you can't come out for a period of time. I have a match sometime this summer. I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up and I know at 58 years old I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself," he said.

It remains to be seen who Bill Goldberg's final opponent in World Wrestling Entertainment will be.

