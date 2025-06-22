Former Universal Title holder to return at WWE NOC & help John Cena against CM Punk? Potential twist explored

John Cena and CM Punk will add another chapter to their iconic rivalry at Night of Champions 2025 in an Undisputed WWE Championship match. The Franchise Player delivered a pipe bomb promo on the latest episode of SmackDown, which generated a massive reaction among fans.

Following the Friday Night Show, there is a possibility that former Universal Champion Kevin Owens may return at NOC to help Cena defeat CM Punk and retain his gold. This assumption arises from the potential reaction of The Prizefighter to the 17-time World Champion's pipe bomb promo.

Owens took to his official X account to post a photo of himself wearing Cena's merchandise and showing a surprised reaction. This seems to affirm that KO loved the segment and supports John Cena heading to the Saudi Arabia show.

Considering this, the chances of him making a surprise return at Night of Champions to help John Cena defeat The Best in the World have flared. While this would undoubtedly be a great way to have KO back on television, it is highly unlikely to happen due to his medical condition.

The Prizefighter has been dealing with neck issues and hasn't yet undergone surgery. Owens disclosed that he wants to heal naturally as much as possible. This apparently confirms that KO's WWE return is not imminent.

Therefore, the speculation that he will aid Cena at Night of Champions is unlikely to unfold. The only reason for Kevin Owens posting about Cena after the pipe bomb segment may be to express his reaction to the surprising segment.

Who could be John Cena's next challenger after WWE Night of Champions 2025?

If The Last Real Champion manages to retain his title against CM Punk, Cena's next challenger might be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is part of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament and will face Jey Uso in the semifinals in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Cody is likely to emerge as the winner, and if this happens, he will face Randy Orton in the finals at Night of Champions 2025.

Given that Orton faced Cena at Backlash 2025, it’s unlikely that WWE will book a rematch between them at SummerSlam. This increases the likelihood of Cody winning and becoming the next challenger for the veteran.

