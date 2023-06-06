Former US Champion could be getting a major push soon thanks to Seth Rollins

After winning it by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins is already proving to be a great World Champion. The Visionary faced Damian Priest of the Judgement Day on RAW this week, and the two men put on a clinic in the main event of Monday Night RAW.

The powerhouse of The Judgment Day went one-on-one with Seth Rollins on Monday's show, with Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Despite a valiant effort, Priest failed to dethrone The Visionary. However, he has allegedly earned a lot of praise backstage for his ability to match Seth Rollins inside the squared circle.

PWInsider reported that there "was a lot of praise internally for Priest's work against Rollins in the headlining title match." This adds to a previous report where he was praised after his match against Bad Bunny at Backlash. The former US Champion has been making all the right noises in WWE and could be in for a major push, thanks to his incredible performance against Seth Rollins.

Could Damian Priest and Seth Rollins have a long-term feud?

Throughout the past year, Damian Priest has experienced a remarkable surge in his standing within the company. As a member of The Judgment Day, which also includes Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, the Puerto Rican wrestler has left an indelible mark on the roster.

Their collective dominance has propelled The Judgment Day to the upper echelons of WWE, firmly establishing them as one of the company's most prominent and formidable factions.

However, Priest could become the group's breakout star if he gets a long-term feud with Seth Rollins over the World Heavyweight Championship, instead of merely being the 'big man' of the faction.

Priest has often been the afterthought in Judgement Day, but constant backstage praise for his work could mean that WWE is ready to put him in the spotlight again. It is no easy feat to compete at par with Rollins, who is considered one of the best, but Priest proved on RAW that he has what it takes to go the distance.

