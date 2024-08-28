Former US Champion to return and answer LA Knight's open challenge? Exploring potential surprise in Berlin

LA Knight has a lot going on in WWE after defeating Logan Paul at SummerSlam the US Championship. The Megastar has already defended the title and will bring back the iconic open challenges for a chance to win the title. Interestingly, one of its possible challengers may have already dropped a clue about participating.

LA Knight defeated his first challenger for the US Championship, Santos Escobar, on WWE SmackDown last week. Following the success, The champion issued an open challenge for the title on this week's Friday show, which will take place in Berlin in preparation for the Bash in Berlin event this weekend. Several stars could step up against the champion, and one of them could be Logan Paul himself.

In a recent IMPAULSIVE episode, Logan Paul admitted that he was hurt by the result of his match against Knight at SummerSlam. Paul congratulated his rival and stated that he deserved the gold for his efforts, but the belt belonged to him. The Maverick added he was eyeing a rematch and said his foot was on the rope at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"At the end of the day, it's always going to be my belt. It's my belt. I see it on him, but everyone knows that US Title is mine. So you can have it for now, for the time being, but I'm coming back for a rematch because I don't know if y'all saw... My foot was on the rope; it was on the rope on number three. One, two, and my foot just bounced off the rope. In wrestling terms, that means it doesn't count,"

With this in mind, there's a possibility that The Maverick could be the one to answer Knight's challenge. In this way, Knight could immediately put away any doubts regarding his championship win against Paul and officially close their rivalry.

What major plans does LA Knight have regarding the United States Championship?

There have been many famous and legendary names to hold the United States Championship throughout the years, and some of them are more well-known than others due to the records they set and broke. Unsurprisingly, Knight plans to set a record of his own.

During a Fanatics Live Signing at Fanatics Fest NYC, when asked about potential dream opponents, LA Knight said he wasn't concerned about specific people but was focused on being the longest-reigning US Champion.

It would be interesting to see who will answer LA Knight's open challenge this week on SmackDown.

