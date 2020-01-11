Former US Champion returns from suspension to assault Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The Big Dog

It's been exactly a month since his suspension but he's back. In the main event of SmackDown, The Usos made their in-ring return to take on Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler and it ended in a DQ for the former Tag Team Champions as Roman Reigns interjected ringside and hit a spear on Corbin.

However, it was cut short when Ziggler's tag team partner Robert Roode made his return from suspension after a month to blindside Roman Reigns. Naturally, the numbers game soon caught up and Reigns found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown.

Thankfully, there was no dog food this time, but that didn't make it any less painful for The Big Dog. The three men would send Reigns through a table and bury him under to stand tall at the end of the show.

It's certainly an indication that the storyline is going to spill over until after the Royal Rumble 2020. In all likeliness, we can see it ending soon after the Rumble, with Reigns being one of the names heavily rumored to win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

As for Robert Roode, it's good to see him back. He was suspended on December 10th, 2019 following a violation of WWE's Wellness Policy. The suspension is 30 days long, so WWE wasted no time in getting The Glorious former United States Champion back in the mix.