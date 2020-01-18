Former WCW star and NWO member slapped outside of Impact Wrestling tapings [Video footage]

Outside of the Impact Wrestling tapings in Mexico City on Friday, Konnan was stopped by Mexican wrestling star Psicosis II. The two had an argument, which resulted in Psicosis slapping the former WCW US Champ. across the face.

Some dude slapped Konnan. No idea the "who/what/when/where" of this video. pic.twitter.com/XFQz9mpiaQ — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) January 18, 2020

While the identity of the individual was not known at the time, other sources confirmed it to be Psicosis II. It should also be noted that this is not the same Psicosis from WCW.

Konnan is a member of the creative team at Impact Wrestling. It's unclear what the argument was about, as the two were speaking in Spanish. But Lucha Blog gave some clarity on the reasons behind the incident, via Twitter.

Last month, the second Psicosis (***NOT THE WCW ONE***) was asked why he isn't on AAA TV right now. He said it was a Konnan issue, wouldn't be back until Konnan was gone. Konnan fired back that if Psicosis was so deserving, why couldn't he get a job in another big place? pic.twitter.com/mumBT8RrlR — luchablog (@luchablog) January 18, 2020

Psicosis II (***NOT THE WCW ONE***) demanded Konnan say the same things to his face. Konnan didn't want to talk to Psicosis. So, Psicosis slapped Konnan and dared him to fight. The video is all over Mexican wrestling sites tonight: https://t.co/A8KA5nJjiM — luchablog (@luchablog) January 18, 2020

Konnan was apparently asked about the incident by the press there to cover the Impact taping and said it was no big deal. — luchablog (@luchablog) January 18, 2020

The story seems to have played out like this: Psicosis II said that he was not on AAA TV because of Konnan, and Konnan fired back that there were plenty of other places that he could go. Psicosis II then said that he would have words with Konnan in January, which is essentially what happened in the video footage.

After the incident Konnan was asked about it, and he told the press that 'it was no big deal.' From the sound of things, Konnan wants to put the incident behind him in double quick time.