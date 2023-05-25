Once Night of Champions is in the books, Money in the Bank will be the next WWE premium live event on the calendar. Qualifying matches start on the RAW following Night of Champions.

With the addition of the World Heavyweight Championship, the men's briefcase again becomes an important prize. Austin Theory won last year, but due to WWE's heavy push of Roman Reigns, he was forced to cash in on US Champion Seth Rollins instead.

Triple H also has more of a say in important creative decisions, so this year's winner could be anyone. While the qualifying matches will begin next week, here are five frontrunners to win Money in the Bank this year.

#5. Finn Balor needs a title

The Prince has been in a few Money in the Bank matches in the past but has never captured the briefcase. Due to his status as the leader of the Judgment Day, this could be the year he finally becomes Mr. Money in the Bank.

The briefcases are often utilized best when in the hands of a heel. Alongside the Judgment Day, Balor rules over RAW as one of its top villains. He was in the RAW finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, so his stock is on the rise.

Whether AJ Styles or Seth Rollins wins the title at Night of Champions, the titleholder will be a babyface. Judgment Day can torment whoever holds the belt. Dominik Mysterio or Damian Priest could be in the match, but Balor is the leader of the group.

#4. Austin Theory could strike Money in the Bank gold again

Could Theory win Money in the Bank two years in a row?

He may have won the briefcase last year, but Austin Theory was booked as a cowardly heel the entire time. With the reluctance to end Roman's long title run, the briefcase was essentially dead weight – so much so that Theory unsuccessfully attempted to cash in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

Luckily, Theory has gained an edge and the US title since that debacle. He's held the belt since November, so a change could be coming. That goes double since the WWE Draft has reset the rosters.

Theory is a future world champion, and he might realize that dream by winning another Money in the Bank briefcase. It would also pay him back for last year's unwinnable situation.

#3. Gunther hasn't lost many matches

Can anyone overcome The Ring General?

He might be the current Intercontinental Champion, but Gunther will most certainly be a world champion within the next two years. His iron man performance in the Royal Rumble has only increased his standing.

The Ring General has also restored immense prestige to the mid-card by being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champ in modern history.

Anything can happen in WWE, so Gunther might get a spot in this year's match. He would also have Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser attempting to help him win.

#2. LA Knight was a rumored favorite

Knight would be the perfect Mr. Money in the Bank.

As early as November, there were reports of Knight being the favorite to win the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match. He's gained a huge following of fans over the last four months, yet was left off the card for WrestleMania 39.

Knight was one of the few stars willing to work with Bray Wyatt. While The Megastar has been on and off SmackDown, Wyatt hasn't been seen since the Lights Out match at the Royal Rumble.

Few stars can work promos like Knight, and having a briefcase would only increase his jabs at opponents. He's been losing more than winning lately, so hopefully he'll be repaid for his willingness to do anything.

#1. Cody Rhodes is always a threat to win

Winning Money in the Bank could lead Rhodes back to The Tribal Chief.

He has to win a major title at some point soon, right? While he was unable to dethrone the Undisputed Champion thanks to outside interference, it's only a matter of time before Rhodes becomes a world champion in WWE.

The American Nightmare might still have his heart set on the Undisputed Championship since losing via interference likely left a sour taste in his mouth. The World Heavyweight Championship, however, is now available for his brand.

While he was a heavy favorite to be the first World Heavyweight Champ, it was good to keep him out of the title picture by feuding with Brock Lesnar. Rhodes is still a favorite, and winning the briefcase would allow him to cash in on Reigns or the World Heavyweight Champion.

