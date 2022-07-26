Former Women's Champion claims Ronda Rousey was "lucky" to escape a beating on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. reacted to Ronda Rousey's recent outing on Monday Night RAW.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a surprise appearance on the red brand this week in an unaired segment. Fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden witnessed Rousey confront Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., after the duo provoked the women's locker room to make them leave the ring.

Not wasting much time, Ronda went after the heel duo, putting Doudrop in an ankle lock. This segment was followed after Doudrop was defeated by Alexa Bliss in a singles match.

Reacting to it, Nikki took to Twitter to claim that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was lucky as she and Doudrop were held back by the announcers.

"Mad boot. She’s lucky the announcers were holding @DoudropWWE and I back"

Ronda Rousey will be in action at WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey made her return to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She went on to win the marquee battle royal match and unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 38.

However, she was able to capture the title at the next premium live event, defeating The Queen in an "I Quit" match. After successfully defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at Money in the Bank, Ronda lost the title to Liv Morgan, who cashed in on her namesake contract the same night.

Ronda will now go head-to-head against Liv at the company's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam. Liv recently stated on SmackDown Lowdown that she's more ready than ever for the biggest match of her life:

"When I go home, all I focus on is this. I live, sleep, eat, breathe for this. I know this is the biggest match of my life. I know I'm in for the fight of my life. But it is impossible for anyone to tell me they're more passionate about this than me, when this is all I've ever loved, my whole, entire life."

Liv Morgan is currently one of the most 'over' stars on the WWE roster. It took her eight years to win a title with the promotion and one can expect her to fight tooth and nail to retain it.

It'll be interesting to see how the company books one of its most beloved stars against Ronda Rousey, who has been portrayed as an unstoppable force.

