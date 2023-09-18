Former Women's Champion deserves her place in WWE Hall of Fame, according to fans

Wrestling fans are calling for a 52-year-old former superstar to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Victoria had a very successful career in professional wrestling. She joined the WWE in 2000 and worked with the promotion for nine years, during which the 52-year-old star captured the Women's Championship twice. She departed the promotion in 2009 and went on to become a five-time Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling.

Former Knockouts Champion Mickie James recently stated on The Battleground Podcast that Victoria has deserved to be in the Hall of Fame for a long time.

"If anybody asked me who should be next in the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame, it’s Tara. Who should be next in the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s Victoria. It’s long overdue, long, long overdue. That’s not just because she’s my friend, and she’s my sister, and we do GAW TV together. I mean, the woman has been through it all and has seen it all, and she’s watched a lot of her friends go into the Hall of Fame, and I think it’s due," said James. [H/T: WrestleZone]

WrestleOps agreed with Mickie James' comments on social media, and the wrestling world also believes it is time to induct her into the Hall of Fame.

Victoria wrestled under the ring name Tara during her time with IMPACT Wrestling from 2009 to 2013.

Victoria reveals WWE star recently sent her a heartfelt message

The veteran recently revealed that Becky Lynch sent her a message after her Steel Cage match at WWE Payback.

Trish Stratus honored the veteran by hitting Becky Lynch with her Widow's Peak finisher at Payback. Speaking on the GAW TV podcast, Victoria noted that The Man messaged her following the premium live event and thanked her for being a part of her match against Trish Stratus.

"Becky Lynch actually DM'd me, and she goes, 'Thank you so much for being part of our match.' Of course, another tear-jerker, too. Trish, just so freaking proud. It's incredible to see you and Mickie just f***ing kicking a** still. People think you get too old to do it, and you guys are raising the bar as veterans, so I'm very proud of you guys." [From 15:57 – 16:29]

You can check out the full video below:

Victoria has the respect of her peers in the industry and a very impressive resume in the wrestling industry. Only time will tell if the company decides to induct her into the Hall of Fame down the line.

