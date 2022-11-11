Why did Victoria leave WWE in 2009?

Lisa Marie Varon, known as Victoria in WWE, played a vital role in the Ruthless Aggression Era. Her sadistic and psychotic persona laid the groundwork for the 'extreme' in women's wrestling, something that modern-day performers will thank her for. Her notable works were alongside Trish Stratus and Candice Michelle.

Victoria was encouraged by former superstar Chyna to join the world of professional wrestling. She then took to Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) and impressed the higher-ups of WWE during one of her performances. Partnering with The Godfather, she made her on-screen debut in August 2000.

It was two years later that Victoria won her first Women's Championship. She bought a new definition of the term 'heel' with her constant ambushes and backstage brawls. Her time as an enforcer at Vince's Devils also made quite an impact on the roster and set the precedent for aspiring bad women.

In April 2009, Victoria wrestled in her last singles match against Michelle McCool, after which she willingly bid farewell to the Stamford-based company. It was only years later when she revealed that lack of direction was the reason for her departure.

"I talked to Vince, Johnny Ace, and Stephanie McMahon. I asked them, 'Do you see the title in my future?' Their face gave it away. If I would have known if I would have been an enhancement talent, like Fit Finlay ? all the new guys would go through him because he'll teach them the ropes in the ring. I would have stayed if I had been told that." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Despite her abrupt exit, Varon doesn't hold grudges against WWE. The Black Widow had a brief run in TNA after which she returned to the promotion for the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble.

Former WWE Superstar Victoria recently debuted her OnlyFans account

A growing trend among former wrestlers is reverting to OnlyFans after their wrestling careers are on pause or finished. The subscription-based social media platform is a mode of income that has gained a lot of popularity these days.

Former WWE superstars such as Stephanie De Lander (Persia Pirotta) and Barbara Jean Black (Kelly Kelly) went in that direction. In the latest news, Victoria has also joined OnlyFans. She is charging $25 per month for her paywall service.

Considering her wrestling future, the 51-year old veteran believes she isn't ready yet to face the current generation. She needs more time and preparation for one final throwdown as well as a good storyline for her return.

Meanwhile, her former rival Trish Stratus believes that Victoria should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE Network included her in a list of the top 50 female performers in 2021, so there is hope that the former Women's Champion will achieve legendary status.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes