"Get her in the Hall of Fame" - Trish Stratus says legendary WWE Women's Champion deserves one last match

Trish Stratus has vouched for Victoria to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after the seven-time Women's Champion recently returned to programming.

Stratus appeared on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW and confronted Bayley and her faction, Damage CTRL. The former Women's Champion confronted both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, whom she previously came face-to-face with at a WWE live event in Canada.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ring the Belle, Stratus claimed that she is also hoping to witness Victoria step back inside the squared circle for one more match. However, her priority would be to get the former WWE Women's Champion inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Victoria? Right? Victoria. Well, let's just get her into the Hall of Fame... Let's just get her in the Hall of Fame. Can we do that? Can we work on this please people? Because she needs to be in there. Hashtag Victoria Hall of Fame. Let's do that," said Trish Stratus.

WWE veteran Victoria recently spoke about the possibility of her returning to in-ring action

Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Varon, recently spoke about the possibility of her returning to in-ring action. Considered one of the pioneers of the industry, she competed in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on a recent edition of Alyx's World, Victoria claimed that she needs to be presented with a proper storyline for a return to professional wrestling. The former Women's Champion added that she would also consider her opponent.

Victoria said:

“It [a wrestling return] has to be presented to me with a storyline. Like, which opponent am I going to be facing? There’s a lot to consider, like how much time do I have to get ready, because that would be make or break for me. ‘We want you to come back in a week.’ The fans are going to crap on me. I can’t get ready in a week for a match. Not with the caliber of girls they have now. I would need some time to prepare.

With Trish Stratus recently returning to WWE, it remains to be seen if Victoria could follow the former anytime soon.

