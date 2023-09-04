Former Women’s Champion needs to return for one final WWE run; could be Becky Lynch’s next opponent

A former Women's Champion needs to return for one final run in WWE and challenge Becky Lynch to a match.

Becky Lynch battled Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match last night at WWE Payback. It was the first match of the premium live event and it delivered. Stratus and Lynch put on an excellent Steel Cage match and The Man emerged victorious. After the match, Zoey Stark entered the ring and Trish Stratus pushed her protege away. Stark responded with a Z360 and left Stratus behind in the ring.

During the match, Lynch paid tribute to Lita by hitting the Twist of Fate and Stratus honored Hall of Famer Victoria by hitting the Widow's Peak. Victoria appeared as the 10th entrant in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match and looked to be in phenomenal shape.

Lynch was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton backstage at Payback and the two teased a future title match. However, Lynch could become distracted if Victoria returns and challenges her to a match. The 2-time Women's Champion would represent another legend standing in Lynch's way of becoming champion again, and it would also provide the 52-year-old with a proper goodbye in front of the WWE Universe.

WWE star Natalya breaks character to praise Becky Lynch

Natalya recently broke character to praise Becky Lynch for her ability to work with anyone in the WWE.

Lynch is one of the biggest stars of the company and delivered a great Steel Cage match with Stratus at Payback. Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya complimented Lynch for being able to work with anyone and make anything she is given work on WWE television.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus lasted far too long but it is finally over. It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch challenges Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship moving forward, a title Lynch has never won.

