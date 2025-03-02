Former Women’s Champion to walk away from WWE for a while after Elimination Chamber 2025? Potential move explored

Former Women's Champion Trish Stratus may walk away from WWE for a while after Elimination Chamber 2025. The Hall of Famer had a winning outing at the event while teaming up with SmackDown Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

The former Diva of the Decade put up a fantastic match at Elimination Chamber and might now take a leave from the promotion for a while. Stratus made her return to WWE at Royal Rumble at entry number 25 but was eliminated by Nia Jax shortly afterward.

It was expected that she wouldn't have any other appearances, but the former Divas Champion made a shocking appearance on the February 14 edition of SmackDown to save Tiffany Stratton from the attack of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

The Buff Barbie had competed in a title match against her former friend, Nia Jax, on SmackDown, but the match ended in a DQ after Candice LeRae interfered. The two then brutally attacked Tiffany, and it was the veteran WWE Diva who came to save the day.

However, after a win at Elimination Chamber, there doesn't seem to be any other storyline Stratus can be part of. Tiffany will now have a feud with Charlotte Flair, who returned at this year's Royal Rumble after a hiatus of nearly one year and won the match.

Trish Stratus can be brought back for a bout at WrestleMania 41 in case Candice LeRae goes after her, cutting some promos against the 49-year-old superstar. She can also make a special appearance at WrestleMania in support of Tiffany Stratton, who could get attacked by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae again. It remains to be seen how WWE books Stratus' final appearance before her retirement.

Charlotte Flair can beat Tiffany Stratton for WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41

While the Buff Barbie might have had a good run as the WWE Women's Champion after turning babyface, she may no longer stay the champion after WrestleMania 41.

The 14-time World Champion has a good chance of dethroning Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The Queen has turned heel after nearly eight years, with her last villainous outing in 2016. She also has more in-ring experience and skills than Stratton, so she can win the gold at WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen how The Buff Barbie will combat Charlotte's challenge at WrestleMania 41.

