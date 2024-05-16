WWE, under Triple H's direction, has shown compelling turns in on-screen characters to account for good storylines. From newly turned babyfaces paying for their past sins to heel turns under desperate measures, creative calls have been executed perfectly with several superstars on RAW and SmackDown.

As the promotion gears up for an exciting couple of months ahead, several of the top names could be looking at a massive shift in their gimmicks. With the WWE King and Queen of the Ring show less than two weeks away, could there be secret twists in the making?

Here, we look at seven WWE Superstars who might turn heel sooner than you think. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1. Liv Morgan becomes a heel champion

Liv Morgan's heel arc has been in the making since she returned from her injury earlier this year. Since then, she has been within touching distance of the championship but lost out on multiple opportunities by regularly being the second-best.

Her taking credit for Rhea Ripley's injury was also rigorously explained as part of her revenge tour. While her heel tendencies have been displayed, Liv Morgan could cement herself as a villain in the coming weeks. She is set to take on Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE, where she could brutalize The Man for her title win.

Morgan could take things further and attack Becky using illegal weapons or manipulate Dominik Mysterio into helping her. A hostile reaction from fans will antagonize her further, allowing her heel turn to come full circle to kickstart an intriguing title reign.

#2. Kofi Kingston breaks away from The New Day

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is all by himself on RAW, with Xavier Woods currently injured. He competed in the King of the Ring tournament earlier this week, facing Gunther, who won. Interestingly, Karrion Kross crossed paths with Kingston backstage before he could reunite with Woods following his loss.

It is worth noting that Kross's current gimmick has had an impact on all those who engage with him. He could be the catalyst to push Kingston towards the dark side. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion will pursue a singles run as a heel in the absence of fellow New Day members Woods and Big E.

#3. Bron Breakker makes a statement on WWE RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce stole Bron Breakker from Nick Aldis' SmackDown during the recently concluded WWE Draft. The former NXT Champion was starting to gain momentum on the blue brand and has mostly been limited to backstage on RAW.

However, things could quickly change for Bron Breakker on the Monday night Show with a potential heel turn. He was recently spotted backstage mocking his omission from the King of the Ring tournament. A hunt for an opportunity could see him switch to a villainous run on the red brand to make a statement.

#4. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) find a mentor in a top-heel

Since being called up to the main roster, The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) have massively impressed WWE fans. They regularly feature in segments involving the tag team division and had an impressive showing in their title match against The Judgment Day. However, the creative team could switch things up for them in the coming weeks by having them turn heel.

Since turning his heel, Chad Gable has left no stone unturned in humiliating Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akir Tozawa. We could see the Alpha Academy members turn on their coach sooner rather than later. A heel Gable could then work with THe Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile as his new allies on the red brand.

It is worth noting that Gable explicitly told Nile to stop hanging out with Maxxine to protect her potential. This new heel stable could work wonders on RAW if booked well.

#5. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) embrace the darker side

Expand Tweet

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano shared an excellent equation with the reigning World Tag Team champions - R-Truth and The Miz - until recently. Ciampa and Gargano challenged for the tag team gold and lost. The champions offered to shake hands with their challengers after retaining the gold, but it was met with an unexpected response.

While Gargano seemed prepared to acknowledge their effort, Ciampa refused to shake hands with The Miz and R-Truth. Frustrated with their recent run, DIY could turn heel soon on Friday Night SmackDown. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell turned heel a few weeks ago, which seemingly foreshadowed things for Ciampa and Gargano.

It has been long since they arrived on the main roster, and Triple H must be planning something massive for the former NXT graduates.