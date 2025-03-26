Former world champion to join WWE full-time after brief NXT run last year? Possibility explored

WWE is the place most professional wrestlers dream of being. It is arguably the number one destination for all associated with the industry. Given the sheer size of the company, it is always looking for new talent. The Triple H-led promotion could now be on the verge of signing a former world champion.

Ad

The former world champion in question is Alex Hammerstone. He made an appearance on NXT in September 2024, when he faced Oba Femi in a losing effort. If sources are to be believed, WWE is strongly considering signing him.

According to WrestleVotes, who appeared on a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, there is strong interest from WWE to sign the former MLW World Champion. Alex Hammerstone has been wrestling since 2013 and has worked with several notable promotions, including TNA and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hammerstone would be an interesting addition to the existing locker room. If he does sign with the global juggernaut, he will likely join the black-and-silver brand, NXT. However, at this point, this remains nothing more than mere speculation.

Alex Hammerstone recently wrestled WWE Superstar Karrion Kross

Whether or not Alex Hammerstone signs with the Stamford-based promotion remains to be seen. That said, he is familiar with several WWE Superstars. Besides Oba Femi, Hammerstone recently shared the ring with Karrion Kross.

Ad

The two went head-to-head at a Future Stars of Wrestling event. They wrestled at FSW Mecca X: Beynefit for Bey, and there was a scary moment during the match. Hammerstone attempted to perform his move, Nightmare Pendulum, on Kross, but he didn't lift him high enough. What followed was painful to watch, as The Herald of Doomsday landed on his knees and fell backwards.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, Kross was able to continue despite the awkward landing. The match lasted 18 minutes and 29 seconds. Both men gave it their all, but at the end of the day, the 39-year-old Kross picked up the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback