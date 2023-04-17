Former world champion no-shows event, Lita's attacker revealed - 5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

Last week's episode of WWE RAW left a sour taste in many fans' mouths after Trish Stratus turned heel on Becky Lynch following their Women's Tag Team Championship loss.

The WWE Hall of Famer is expected to explain her actions this week on RAW. Seth Rollins will return to action, while Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory will renew their rivalry. Moreover, the issues in The Bloodline are expected to dominate the headlines again.

There is plenty of room for surprises this week on WWE RAW.

#5 Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch engage in a brawl

Trish Stratus will be a part of this week's episode of RAW and is expected to address her reasons for attacking Becky Lynch. Stratus offered to be part of last week's Women's Tag Team Championship match before costing her team the win and then turning on Lynch.

It's unclear why Stratus did what she did, but her reasons should be revealed on WWE RAW. The former Women's Champion is seemingly jealous of Lynch and what she has achieved in her short career. She could also be annoyed at herself for being unable to hold up her end of the deal during last week's bout.

#4 Brock Lesnar accepts Cody Rhodes' challenge in person on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar was challenged to a match at Backlash by Cody Rhodes last week on RAW. The Beast wasn't in attendance for last week's show, and since he isn't a fan of social media, he has to be part of this week's episode to respond to The American Nightmare.

It would be interesting for Lesnar to refuse Rhodes' challenge and then force the latter to work for it. However, only three episodes of WWE RAW are left until Backlash, and there may not be enough time for The Beast to play games with his newest victim.

#3 Cracks in The Bloodline continue to show

The Bloodline has had many issues recently since The Usos failed to retain their championships at WrestleMania. It's clear that Jey and Jimmy are falling further and further in Roman Reigns' estimation with the losses they have suffered at the hands of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Solo Sikoa now has to deal with the threat of Matt Riddle knowing that he will be in the same position if he loses another match as well.

#2 Lita's attacker is revealed

Trish Stratus' heel turn last week meant that Lita's attacker wasn't revealed, and the WWE Universe is still none the wiser. It's interesting to note that Liv Morgan was one of the first women on the scene of the attack, and she then went on to pin Trish Stratus and win the championship.

Liv Morgan was excited to face her idol in a match on WWE RAW but could not do so following the assault. Was Morgan behind the attack, or will the real attacker reveal themselves tonight on RAW? Only time will tell.

#1 Seth Rollins no-shows his match with The Miz

Seth Rollins's WWE future has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, and it appears as though he is now back to normal. He will wrestle The Miz this week on WWE RAW.

The fact that WWE announced this match, another repeated bout that Rollins himself probably wouldn't be happy with, gives the impression that it could be part of a much bigger angle.

Will Rollins no-show the match and continue his unhappy storyline in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

