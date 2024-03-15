Former World Champion, Popular female wrestler - 5 controversial former WWE Superstars that Triple H may never allow to return

WWE has released several stars over the past few decades, but it seems like the door always remains open for a select few.

The likes of CM Punk, Andrade, and Chelsea Green have been examples of that in recent years, but it seems like there is a place where the company draws the line.

While the WWE Universe can speculate about potential returns, there are a handful of stars who may not be welcomed back no matter how much time passes following their exit.

#5. Sable

The Women's Revolution over the past few years has allowed many former WWE Superstars and legends to make their return and prove that they are able to step up to the current generation. The likes of Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Lita, Kelly Kelly, Molly Holly, and numerous others have returned, but one interesting woman is missing.

Sable was seen as one of the women who launched the Diva era and is a former Women's Champion in her own right. But she hasn't been welcomed back or even made a cameo appearance in more than two decades. Torrie Wilson even noted that she was banned from mentioning her name when she accepted her Hall of Fame induction, so it seems like the ties are definitely severed here.

#4. Velveteen Dream

Patrick Clark was one of WWE's rising stars for most of his time in NXT and someone that Triple H was backing for a long period of time. Known as Velveteen Dream, he was never able to make his way up to the main roster and was released due to being surrounded by a sea of controversy.

Dream has since made his return to the ring, but the accusations have continued, which led to him making a very public apology on his Instagram account earlier this year. Dream is trying to build bridges, but it may be a little too late.

#3. Sunny

Sunny is in the Hall of Fame and has returned to the company several times since her departure, but it seems like any links she had with WWE have now been severed after her several run-ins with the law. She is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence.

Julian LaFrancis Lasseter was killed back in March 2022 after Sunny, real name Tammy Sytch, caused a multi-vehicle crash while she was intoxicated. Sunny was charged back in November last year.

#2. Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon was the chairman, an active superstar, and a former World Champion throughout his time at the helm of WWE, but that all came to an end back in January when he was forced to resign.

It has since been reported that there is no path back to WWE for the man who built the company for several decades after the damaging accusations that were brought to light by Janel Grant's lawsuit. Triple H has taken over the day-to-day running of the company, and the promotion seems to have distanced itself from McMahon's shadow.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a household name, thanks to his rise in WWE. The Beast Incarnate was seen as one of their main attractions for a number of years. The former World Champion last wrestled back at SummerSlam, and reports suggested that he was heading back to the company at The Royal Rumble.

The Janel Grant lawsuit has since caused Lesnar's plans to be scrapped, and WWE hasn't mentioned him on-screen for several months. It's unclear if Lesnar will be able to return anytime soon or if Triple H will be able to welcome him back after all the accusations.

