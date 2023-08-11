Former world champion possibly returning in a major way? - 4 possible finishes for AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to be a major show. The biggest hook on the blue brand this week is Jimmy Uso. The former tag team champion is set to address his shocking actions at SummerSlam, all while possibly acknowledging Roman Reigns.

Beyond that, a United States Championship bout and AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross is being promoted for the show. The latter of which is several months in the making. Kross targeted The Phenomenal One almost immediately after AJ returned to action earlier this year.

The stars have had two televised singles matches and one Mixed Tag Team Match. AJ is leading with two wins and just one loss. Despite that, Kross has viciously attacked Styles' stablemates in The O.C., so he's made an impression of his own.

This article will look at how the next bout may end. Either man could pick up the victory in various ways. This could even include a shocking return from an absent superstar and a stable expansion. How might the match end?

#4. Karrion Kross could make AJ Styles pass out on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe often overlooks Karrion Kross. While he may not be the dominant force that he was on NXT, fans would still be wise not to underestimate the dangerous superstar.

An example of his wrath is what he recently did to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He's viciously assaulted the former tag team champions backstage and even defeated Anderson in a match, choking The Machine Gun.

The same outcome could take place in Karrion's upcoming bout with AJ Styles. He could lock in the Kross Jacket in the ring, perhaps after a distraction by Scarlett, and make the former multi-time WWE Champion pass out. AJ is unlikely to quit, but nobody can be knocked out cold.

#3. The Phenomenal One could pin Karrion for one last time

AJ Styles on RAW

As noted, the two stars aren't strangers to each other. Karrion Kross and AJ Styles have already had two singles matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in the past. Neither time went in Kross' favor.

Their first singles match took place on the May 19 edition of SmackDown, where AJ won in around nine and a half minutes. Their rematch took place at Madison Square Garden on July 7. Styles managed to win in under two minutes that time.

While Kross did win a Mixed Tag Team Match, he has proven incapable of defeating Styles in a singles match in a WWE ring. When they clash on SmackDown, The Phenomenal One may hit his flying forearm or the Styles Clash to win what may be their third and final one-on-one match.

#2. Bray Wyatt may return to help Kross win

Bray Wyatt has been in the news lately. The talented star is rumored to be finally inching towards a return to WWE after a devastating medical setback. This means that fans are on high alert for a return at any time.

The Eater of Worlds was allegedly forming a faction before a handful of issues seemingly slowing things down. Some believe Vincent and Dutch would be brought in until the hiring freeze prevented it. Eric Young was also supposedly set to be part of the crew, but he asked for his release upon Vince McMahon's return to the company.

A faction is still possible, however. Kross may struggle against Styles, only for Wyatt to make his WWE return by helping Karrion stand tall. Alternatively, Uncle Howdy could reappear to do the same thing. Of course, he'd be doing it on behalf of Bray. Regardless, Wyatt may help Kross pick up a win so a new faction can form.

#1. Cameron Grimes might help AJ in an attempt to earn favor

Cameron Grimes with The Good Brothers

Cameron Grimes had an odd interaction with AJ Styles on the most recent episode of The SmackDown LowDown. The likable star interrupted AJ's interview, attempting to praise and show respect to the former WWE Champion. Surprisingly, The Phenomenal One was rude in return.

Grimes was clearly caught off guard by AJ brushing him off, but he could potentially attempt to earn the legend's respect. He could do that by helping Styles defeat Kross on WWE SmackDown. This could earn him favor with Styles and potentially earn him entry into The O.C.

This wouldn't be the first time he's worked with The Original Club. Cameron teamed up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in October last year to fight Joe Gacy and the rest of The Schism on NXT. They got along well then, so perhaps The Good Brothers can put in a good word for the Carolina Caveman.

