Former world champion to quit WWE RAW and go on hiatus after recent embarrassment? Exploring the possibility

There is no denying that WWE RAW has been the ground of chaos in recent times even as The Road to WrestleMania is heating up. While some superstars are thriving, others have failed to make a mark. Amid the chaotic situation, a former world champion could decide to quit RAW and go on a hiatus after he suffered an embarrassment last week.

Well, Finn Balor may be the one who might take a break from WWE after his tough defeat to Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. Before the match, The Prince made some bold claims. The inaugural Universal Champion had vowed to win the match and secure a WrestleMania opportunity. However, failing to fulfill his promise may have hit him hard, and why not? That disappointment could force him to step away from WWE for a while.

If anyone has been going through a rough patch lately, it is Balor. Over the past few months, he has been constantly losing every big match. First, he fell short against Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title feud, and then he suffered a crushing loss to his longtime rival Damian Priest. While he was on a brief break, his close friend JD McDonagh was injured and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Well, it has been a tough road, and things don't seem to be getting any easier.

Regardless of these, Finn Balor has been portraying himself as a superior in The Judgment Day. But with loss after loss accumulating, he is starting to look more like a liability in the eyes of his stablemates. The weight of these setbacks could take a serious toll on Finn Balor. However, quitting WWE RAW, especially with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, seems unlikely.

Things are about to get interesting in the upcoming episode of the red brand. How will The Judgment Day react to Balor's loss on WWE RAW? Only time will tell.

Finn Balor to unleash his wrath upon the WWE RAW roster?

Although Finn Balor has been struggling lately, he is one of the most talented performers in WWE and there is no doubt about that. Therefore, the company might showcase an incredible redemption story for The Prince down the line. He might bring out his dark side and call back his alter ego, The Demon King.

If that happens, the WWE roster better be ready for his wrath. Since his defeat to Seth Rollins, Finn Balor has posted a few hints about bringing his Demon persona. Well, that could certainly change his trajectory on WWE RAW. There were also reports that WWE was planning a major push for the 43-year-old in 2025.

This could be the perfect storyline to set the push in motion as WrestleMania approaches. As The Demon King, Balor could go on a hunt, destroying the entire roster and targeting his rivals like AJ Styles or even Penta. This could put him right back into the spotlight, setting up some high-profile feuds.

A more aggressive and unhinged Finn Balor is exactly what the WWE Universe has been wanting to see. If it happens on WWE RAW, it could revitalize his career on the main roster. Will it happen? The WWE Universe will have to wait and watch.

