Former World Champion replaces Randy Orton? - 5 possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is just a few hours away, and prominent stars like Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, among others, are ready to compete at the event.

Considering the build-up, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 is one of the most-anticipated premium live events of the year. The company has seemingly planned several surprises, returns, and more for the event.

Without further ado, here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#5. The Apex Predator's doublecross

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton will battle The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a Men's WarGames Match in just a few hours. Could the battle witness a significant twist?

Jey Uso looked worried when Orton was announced as their partner, as he had played a key role when The Apex Predator got injured over a year ago. While Cody and Sami may have forgiven Jey for working against them as a part of The Bloodline, that may not be the case with The Viper.

Randy Orton could hit the former Bloodline member with an RKO mid-match or post-match, signifying a prominent doublecross for the team. The moment will instantly steal the show at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Becky Lynch turns heel at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Becky Lynch is set to join Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi against the stronger-than-ever Damage CTRL at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The encounter has been one of the hottest things in the promotion lately.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's tensions caused their team's loss, and something similar is possible when they team up again in the next few hours. Their miscommunication could be an enormous disadvantage for the babyface side. By how Lynch acted on SmackDown, she could lose her cool and assault Charlotte Flair during the battle, leading to Damage CTRL's win.

This could be a surprise heel turn leading to a rivalry between the two horsewomen of the company.

#3. A new Intercontinental Champion is crowned

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 in one of the most anticipated matches of the night.

Considering his prolonged title reign, most fans may expect The Ring General to retain his title. However, The Miz is an 8-time Intercontinental Champion who knows how to win a title he wants. He could also use the help of former tag team champions to ensure his victory.

A new Intercontinental Champion being crowned will instantly steal the show at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#2. CM Punk replaces Randy Orton

The fans have been buzzing over a possible CM Punk return at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, as the show is in Punk's hometown of Chicago. While most think Randy Orton's return was announced to shut down the expectations of Punk's return, that may not be the case.

By the kind of promo The Judgment Day cut on SmackDown, there is a high chance of them taking out the returning Viper before the match begins. If the stars align, CM Punk will return to the company after nine years and help the babyface side win at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#1. Sasha Banks returns at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

While Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, has been out of WWE since she walked out of the promotion last year, there has been buzz about her return as Bayley recently teased her real-life best friend's return at the upcoming premium live event.

Bayley posted an image of herself alongside Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sasha Banks with the caption, "I've always got a plan." If that is a possible tease, Sasha Banks may return to the company in a few hours, and the moment will undoubtedly steal the show.

Could a ghost from the past haunt Rhea Ripley at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023?

